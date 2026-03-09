Gunmen have kidnapped Joseph Kayode and Esther Akinlolu in Akoko North-West area of Ondo State

Akure, Ondo State - Gunmen have kidnapped Joseph Kayode, the Secretary of Okeluju local council development area in Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State.

The kidnappers also abducted another female identified as Esther Akinlolu on Monday morning, March 9, 2026, at their poultry farm along Kajola Road, Ilu-Abo, in Akure North local government area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Jimoh said preliminary information indicated that three armed men emerged from a nearby bush and invaded the poultry farm.

He said the gunmen were masked and fired sporadically before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised tactical teams and detectives to the affected area to commence search and rescue operations, as well as intensify security patrols to prevent further occurrences.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered for the deployment of intelligence resources to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

The policespokesperson said CP Lawal also called for the arrest of the suspects.

“Security operatives, alongside non-conventional security outfits, are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to track down the perpetrators.

“The command understands the concern this incident has generated among residents, particularly parents and school authorities, which has resulted in the temporary closure of schools.”

