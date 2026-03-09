Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tension as Gunmen Kidnap Local Govt Secretary, One Other
Nigeria

Tension as Gunmen Kidnap Local Govt Secretary, One Other

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Gunmen have kidnapped Joseph Kayode and Esther Akinlolu in Akoko North-West area of Ondo State
  • The Police are conducting search and rescue operations to secure the victims' safe return from the kidnappers' den
  • The state police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, shares more details about the kidnapping incident

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo State - Gunmen have kidnapped Joseph Kayode, the Secretary of Okeluju local council development area in Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State.

The kidnappers also abducted another female identified as Esther Akinlolu on Monday morning, March 9, 2026, at their poultry farm along Kajola Road, Ilu-Abo, in Akure North local government area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Jimoh said preliminary information indicated that three armed men emerged from a nearby bush and invaded the poultry farm.

Read also

Is It true Boko Haram killed over 40 soldiers during terrorist attacks in Borno? Facts emerge

He said the gunmen were masked and fired sporadically before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised tactical teams and detectives to the affected area to commence search and rescue operations, as well as intensify security patrols to prevent further occurrences.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered for the deployment of intelligence resources to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

The policespokesperson said CP Lawal also called for the arrest of the suspects.

“Security operatives, alongside non-conventional security outfits, are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to track down the perpetrators.
“The command understands the concern this incident has generated among residents, particularly parents and school authorities, which has resulted in the temporary closure of schools.”

Bandits kidnap 10 in fresh Kwara attack

Recall that ten people were kidnapped by armed bandits in Ahun and Oro-Ago communities in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

Read also

Tension as bandits kidnap 10 residents In fresh Kwara attack

The victims' families are pleading for help as the gunmen demanded for ₦10m ransom to release those in their custody.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo, reacted after the latest armed bandits attack in the two communities.

Read more stories on kidnapping:

Bandits kidnap 6 worshippers during Ramadan prayer

Legit.ng also reported that six Muslim worshippers were kidnapped during Taraweeh prayers in a mosque in Kaduna State.

Community leader identifies victims, names them as Harisu, Yunusa, Minkailu, Sadiku, Abdullahi, and Yakubu.

Bandits demand N30 million ransom for victims' release after establishing contact.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Ondo StateNigeria Police
Hot:
Service chiefs Unsent project alternatives Johnny jett Barry weiss Deep love messages