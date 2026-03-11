Sheikh Ahmad Gumi claims the federal government knows identities and locations of terrorists in Nigeria

Gumi defends his negotiations with bandits, stating he is accompanied by security agencies

The controversail Islamic cleric reveals travels into forests and meetings with traditional leaders amid ongoing security issues

A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said the Nigerian government knows the identities and locations of terrorists in the country.

The controversial Islamic scholar said he’s accompanied by police, military, and other security agencies.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Gumi stated during a recent interview with DRTV, which started trending on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

While defending his meetings with various terrorist groups in the country, he said:

“The government knows every terrorist by name and by location. I don’t go alone to negotiate — I go with the police, military, and other security agencies.”

Gumi disclosed that he visited traditional leaders and even travelled into forests where bandits operate during some of his engagements.

The kaduna-based cleric also reacted to the claims that he has personal ties with terrorists and bandits causing trouble in Nigeria.

“I would go to the Emirs. In fact, when we went to one forest, I even went with women into the bush.”

Nigerians react as Gumi claims FG knows terrorists

Jerry Okoro P Emmanuel

In this case now should we Hold the Government Responsible or Sheikh Gumi? This sounds Chaotic

Gabriel Aremu

Every soon they will mention themselves.

Danny Geo

Of course .. You and your clicks in government always cash out, in d name of negotiations with your brothers.

Ezugwu Izuchukwu Arinzechukwu

And DSS done become blind, deaf and dumb after this interview...stupid failed nation called a country.

Nnamdi Nwose

That means Buhari knew them and didn't do anything so allow Tinubu to rule finish and hand over to another northern man who also will know them let him end it thank you.

Drake Josh

And that is they truth,they absolutely decided not to do anything about it,may karma not be far from Tinubu and Shettima.

Olaniyi Oluwole

If that be the case,l advance the innocent soldiers to take action or resign to spearing or protect their life ,may God take control of Nigeria, All people , governor officer having hands in this evil doing(the sponsorers ) will not go on punish, God will judge them.

Sheikh Gumi insists he doesn't negotiate with terrorists alone. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Source: Facebook

Sheikh Gumi mentions forces allegedly backing terrorists

Recall that Sheikh Gumi claimed that foreign powers are backing bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.

Speaking with the BBC, the cleric emphasised that peace with bandits requires addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Gumi also stressed that forgiveness and reconciliation can reduce suffering while promoting societal peace.

Why armed bandits are attacking Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheikh Gumi commented on bandits attack on innocent Nigerians.

Sheikh Gumi explained the reason armed bandits have been attacking different communities and states in Nigeria.

The controversial Islamic cleric said armed bandits are not like members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast region of the country.

