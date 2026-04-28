APC Akida Group declared Senator Barau I. Jibrin's mandate essential ahead of the 2027 elections

The group said Barau's commitment to education and community development highlights his leadership in Kano North

According to the group, Senator Barau's performance earned him trust, making him the preferred candidate for reelection

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The mandate of the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, has been declared “sacrosanct and non-negotiable” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC Akida Group has cited Barau’s track record of service and development across Kano North.

Kano North advocates rally behind Senator Barau ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo Barau Jubril

Source: Facebook

The group chairman, Aliyu Musa Dan Zabuwa, said the group’s position is driven by “a well-established record of purposeful leadership and consistent representation.”

Zabuwa made this known in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

He said Barau has elevated the political relevance of Kano North at the national level, while maintaining strong ties with his constituents.

The APC Akida Group declared that Barau remains the preferred candidate for the 2027 elections.

“He embodies integrity, dedication, and effective representation. His mandate, therefore, is sacrosanct and non-negotiable.”

According to Zubawa, Barua’s interventions in the education sector include the establishment of a federal university of technology in Bichi, scholarships for students, and the renovation of classrooms across the senatorial district.

He explained that these efforts demonstrate Barau’s belief that education is central to sustainable development.

The APC Akida Group described them as visible signs of democratic dividends delivered under Barau’s representation.

Speaking further, he pointed to road construction projects linking rural communities and the installation of solar-powered streetlights,

He also mentioned youth and women empowerment programmes, healthcare interventions, and agricultural support.

He further emphasized Senator Barau’s impact on livelihoods in Kano State.

“Thousands have benefited from skills acquisition, access to medical services, and distribution of farming inputs to boost productivity.”

Dan Zabuwa called on stakeholders and residents of Kano North to rally behind Senator Barau.

The group insisted that Barau’s performance has earned him widespread trust and credibility.

Senator Barau I. Jibrin's legacy shines ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Barau I. Jibrin

Source: Facebook

Barau blamed over Gawuna’s exit from APC

Recall that a political group accused Barau of contributing to Yusuf Gawuna’s exit from the APC after failing to secure a key appointment.

The forum claimed that internal party disputes and sidelining of loyal figures led to growing dissatisfaction within Kano APC ranks.

The group also alleged attempts to block Murtala Sule Garo’s emergence as deputy governor, intensifying political tensions in the state.

Kano lawmakers Barau for 2027 governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of serving and former members of the Kano State House of Assembly endorsed Senator Barau as the next governor.

The group, numbering over 200, explained the reason for endorsing Barau for the 2027 governorship race in Kano state.

Legit.ng reports that Barau represents the Kano North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, and he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng