The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned an unofficial X account spreading false party statements

Seriake Dickson-led NDC urged Nigerians to verify information through official communication channels

The opposition party set the record straight ahead of the 2027 elections, emphasising its authentic platforms

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned an X (formerly Twitter) account that has been posting statements and updates purporting to represent the party’s official position.

In a statement, the party noted that only communications released through its verified and recognised platforms should be regarded as authentic.

NDC denies claims of offering a ticket to Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso and disowns an unofficial X account spreading false party statements. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The Cable noted the NDC's statement in a report on Tuesday, April 28.

The disclaimer came after an unofficial account, @NDCNigNews, generated widespread media attention by claiming that the NDC was offering its presidential ticket to Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party urged members of the public, the media, and all stakeholders “to disregard statements from unofficial accounts and to verify all information through our recognised communication channels."

NDC sets record straight

Seriake Dickson, a top leader within the NDC, who signed the statement, said the party appreciates the continued support and confidence of Nigerians but moved to set the record straight.

The statement read, according to Vanguard:

“For the avoidance of doubt, all official communications of the party are released only through our verified and recognized platforms, as well as through duly authorised officials of the party.

“Our official channels on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are: @nigeriandchq. Our official website is also available for authentic information.”

Supporters unveil movement for Obi-Kwankwaso ticket

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 20, supporters of Obi and Kwankwaso launched the “OK Movement” to mobilise support for a possible joint ticket of the two politicians ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued, Justin Ijeh, the movement’s national publicity secretary, announced the appointment of members into the national executive council, zonal, and state structures.

Ijeh said the movement was launched in response to growing public dissatisfaction with the nation’s “worsening” economy.

The statement read:

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads. Today, as our people endure the weight of unprecedented economic hardship, the soaring cost of living, and the persistent shadow of insecurity, the Obi–Kwankwaso (OK) Movement formally announces the unveiling of its national and state structures.

“This is more than a political milestone; it is the birth of a coordinated, nationwide engine for systemic reform and national rebirth."

Supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso launch the “OK Movement” to push for a possible joint ticket ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi, Kwankwaso reportedly court North over Atiku

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso have intensified moves to secure a joint presidential ticket on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by rallying northern leaders around a one-term power rotation deal.

Multiple party sources reportedly said the duo were pushing a “one-term” agenda to persuade key stakeholders in the North to back their alliance and shift support away from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the party’s primaries.

Source: Legit.ng