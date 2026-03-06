Ten people kidnapped by armed bandits in Ahun and Oro-Ago communities in Kwara State

Victims' families plead for help as ₦10m ransom is demanded for their release

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo, reacted after the bandits attack in teh two communities

Ilorin, Kwara State - Suspected armed bandits have kidnapped 10 people in Ahun and Oro-Ago communities, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

The gunmen attacked the two communities on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2026.

It was gathered that the bandits whisked six people in Ahun and another four in Oro-Ago and Oyate community.

As reported by Channels Television, the wife of a victim said the gunmen kidnapped her husband, a sawmill operator, Clement Emmanuel and his apprentice, Solomon, ewhile cutting trees in the farm in Ahun village.

Mrs Emmanuel said that the gunmen are fdemanding for ₦10m ransom for the release of the two victims.

“Please oga reporter, help plead with them to release my husband, sir, where will I get the N10m they asked for?”

Another female source (names withheld) hinted that two others, Adewole and Adebayo, were kidnapped while about to start burning felled trees to produce charcoal.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo, said he had yet to be officially briefed about the kidnapping incident.

Ojo, however, disclosed that his men carried out a coordinated joint intelligence-led operation in Oro-Ago.

He explained that the operation follows intercepted communications that suspected kidnapping syndicate are planning to infiltrate the area.

The Police CP added that the bandits planned to use the attack to service and refit motorcycles intended for criminal operations.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, including a mechanic and a logistics operative allegedly supplying fuel and other operational support to the syndicate.

“Ten Bajaj Boxer motorcycles reasonably suspected to be operational assets for kidnapping and banditry activities were recovered as exhibits.”

Bandits kidnap 6 worshippers during Ramadan prayer

Recall that six Muslim worshippers were kidnapped during Taraweeh prayers in a mosque in Kaduna State.

Community leader identifies victims, names them as Harisu, Yunusa, Minkailu, Sadiku, Abdullahi, and Yakubu.

The armed bandits demanded N30 million ransom for victims' release after establishing contact.

Gunmen abduct ex-deputy governor's father

Legit.ng also reported that former Ebonyi State Deputy Governor's father, Francis Igwe, was kidnapped while driving to church on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Gunmen on motorcycles forced Igwe out of his vehicle in the Ndufu-Alike community in the southeast state.

Local authorities and police are working together to locate and rescue the kidnapped top politician's father.

