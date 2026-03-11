Nigerian troops recaptured the Ngoshe military base in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno

Minister of Defence, Chris Musa, summoned Service Chiefs to Abuja to review strategies against insurgents

A military source confirmed that the operation involved the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilante groups

Nigerian troops have successfully retaken their forward operation base in Ngoshe town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, following days of violent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

Military operation conducted with local support

The operation involved collaboration between the Nigerian military and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), local vigilante groups, and hunters. The coordinated assault enabled the forces to reclaim the base and neutralise a significant number of insurgents.

A military source explained the strategy, saying:

“At least 60 soldiers were left behind, but they later retreated to Pulka when they noticed the movement of a large number of terrorists planning a counter attack. The brigade commander of Gwoza met us in Pulka and assured support. Today, we were able to recapture Ngoshe after engaging the remaining insurgents in a gun battle.”

He confirmed that the town is now fully under military control.

Previous attacks and casualties

Last week, Boko Haram terrorists launched an attack that claimed the lives of 14 soldiers and many civilians, while over 100 women and children were abducted, Punch reported.

Earlier on Friday, the General Commanding Officer (GOC) reportedly visited Pulka and mobilised 200 troops into the deserted Ngoshe to assess the situation before the final assault.

As reported by Daily Trust, at least three Commanding Officers at the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel were recently killed in Borno, alongside scores of other soldiers, while hundreds of civilians remain in captivity.

Defence Minister addresses resurgence of attacks

On Wednesday, March 11, Minister of Defence, Chris Musa, summoned Service Chiefs to Abuja to review strategies in response to the resurgence of attacks. Speaking before the closed-door meeting, the retired four-star General said:

“We know we have recorded some casualties but it is more on the side of terrorists.”

Those present at the Ministry of Defence headquarters include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abass, and representatives from the National Intelligence Agency, among others.

He further revealed that the meeting focused on reviewing military tactics to intensify operations against insurgents and prevent further losses.

Boko Haram threatens to storm Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected members of Boko Haram have claimed responsibility for the recent attack on a military base in Ngoshe community of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno state.

This, the terrorists declared that they intend to expand their campaign and advance towards Abuja. The group made the claim in a video circulating online, in which several armed men said they carried out the assault and had taken control of the town’s central mosque.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday night, March 4, shortly after residents had broken their Ramadan fast, reportedly left several soldiers and civilians dead, while many residents were abducted.

