Nationwide protests on June 12 aim to address rising insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria

Activists criticize government failures to tackle abductions, killings, and the impact of economic policies

Coalition calls for public participation to demand urgent security and economic relief for vulnerable Nigerians

A broad coalition of civil society organisations, labour groups, youth movements, community associations and faith-based organisations has declared June 12 as a day of nationwide protest over rising insecurity and worsening economic conditions across Nigeria.

The coalition, led by prominent activists including Femi Falana (SAN), Yinka Folarin and Hassan Soweto, said the demonstration would draw attention to growing concerns over kidnappings, killings and the increasing cost of living.

Killings, Abduction, Hardship: Date for Nationwide Protest Announced

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Falana, others cite insecurity concerns

In a joint statement, the coalition argued that many Nigerians continue to face serious security threats despite repeated assurances from authorities.

“Innocent Nigerians are being killed, abducted, displaced and traumatised while government responses have remained largely inadequate and ineffective,” the statement said.

The group also called for the immediate release of persons currently being held captive in several states, including Oyo, Borno, Ekiti and Kwara.

Hardship blamed on government policies

Beyond security concerns, the organisers criticised economic policies they believe have worsened living conditions for millions of Nigerians.

According to the coalition, fuel subsidy removal, rising fuel prices, currency depreciation, higher electricity tariffs and the commercialisation of essential services have deepened poverty and weakened household incomes.

“Food prices have skyrocketed. Transportation costs have become unbearable. Small and medium-scale businesses are collapsing,” the statement added.

Call for public participation

The coalition urged Nigerians to participate in the June 12 protest, describing it as a collective effort to demand improved security and economic relief.

“This protest is about the lives of our children and teachers in captivity. It is about the collective survival of ordinary Nigerians,” the organisers said.

Source: Legit.ng