Kogi State - Armed bandits attacked the Igah Ikeje community and kidnapped nine persons, including a woman and her three children, in Kogi State.

The 40 armed men stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, December 19, 2025.

It was gathered that the gunmen kidnapped and took the woman and her three children into the forest on their way to another community for a burial.

The other five victims were reportedly abducted from their farms during the attack.

As reported by The Punch, an eyewitness said the local vigilante members were scared of confronting the bandits because of their number and the weapons they carried.

The residents reportedly sent distress calls to troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army stationed at a checkpoint within the area after the attack.

However, the soldiers arrived after the gunmen had already fled into the forest.

A community police source said the criminal group operates in large numbers and frequently relocates its captives.

“These bandits move in large groups, sometimes up to 200, and often split into smaller units. They do not stay in one location but keep moving their captives from one place to another.

“Ground troops alone may not succeed without aerial support. Drones or police helicopters from Lokoja are needed to flush them out. We will not enjoy Christmas if these criminals remain in our forests.”

Gunmen attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor.

Recall that gunmen attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Bandits exchange gunfire with soldiers in Kogi.

Legit.ng recalls that a combative exchange between security operatives and armed bandits occurred on the Oshokoshoko–Obajana highway in Kogi state.

Many travellers were trapped for hours as vehicles parked helplessly in long queues on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Kogi state has recorded kidnapping and bandit attacks in recent days, the latest of which was an attack on a church during Sunday service.

