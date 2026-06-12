President Tinubu warns bandits and kidnappers to surrender or face Nigeria's full military force

Surrender opportunities for criminals will not last indefinitely, insists Tinubu

Tinubu stresses national unity in combating crime, rejecting ethnic profiling

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned bandits, kidnappers and sponsors of terrorism that they will face decisive action if they refuse to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Speaking during his Democracy Day national broadcast on Friday, June 12, the President said the Federal Government would not tolerate continued attacks on innocent Nigerians and vowed to intensify efforts against criminal groups.

Tinubu Declares What Will Happen Next If Bandits Refuse to Surrender

Source: Twitter

“To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State,” Tinubu declared.

Tinubu: No indefinite window for surrender

The President stressed that opportunities for criminals to surrender would not remain available forever, warning that those responsible for violence would be held accountable, Punch reported.

“These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians,” he said.

Tinubu expressed confidence that ongoing security operations would eventually eliminate the threat posed by terrorism and banditry across the country.

Tinubu rejects ethnic profiling

While reaffirming his administration’s tough stance on insecurity, the President urged Nigerians not to associate criminality with any ethnic group.

“At a time like this, let us not assign blame or point fingers. Crime has no ethnicity,” he stated.

He called for national unity, describing insecurity as a common challenge that requires collective action and cooperation, Chennels Television reported.

Tinubu calls for unity and prosperity

The President said Nigeria would ultimately prevail over its security challenges and continue its journey towards development.

“We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nationm" he said.

Tinubu speaks on criticism

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians to continue scrutinising his administration, saying constructive criticism remains a vital pillar of democratic governance.

Speaking during his Democracy Day address, the President stressed that citizens should freely express disagreement with government policies while maintaining confidence in the country's future.

Source: Legit.ng