The Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) community in Anyigba, Kogi state, has been thrown into mourning following a tragic incident

300-level student, David Ocholi Solomon, was shot dead on campus during the Final Year Brethren (FYB) celebration by suspected cult members

An eyewitness narrated how the tragic incident led to Solomon's death on the university campus on Thursday night, June 11, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anyigba, Kogi state - Tragedy struck at the Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, in Kogi state, following the tragic death of a student, David Ocholi Solomon.

The 300-level student was shot dead on campus on Thursday night, June 11, 2026.

It was gathered that Solomon was killed during Final Year Brethren (FYB) celebrations after members of a cult group reportedly started intimidating students with uncomplimentary remarks.

The tragic incident has created tension among the students and alleged cult groups in the institution.

As reported by Daily Trust, Solomon was killed during an exchange of gunfire after a cult member reportedly stepped on the foot of a rival cult member, leading to an altercation.

The rival cult member, out of anger, allegedly brought out a “weapon” and stabbed the “Chief Butcher known as Dior”.

Narrating how the incident occurred, one of the eyewitnesses said.

“Dior fell, and his fellow cult members initially thought he had survived it, because he stood up, but he later fell again, relapsed to coma, and died.”

“When his assailant realized that ‘Dior’ had fallen, he entered his car and drove off. In solidarity, the members of a deceased cult member tried to stop him by jumping on his car, and throwing stones, but they did not succeed, as he zoomed off.”

Reacting to the tragic incident, university management banned all forms of celebration on the campus until further notice.

The statement partially reads:

“Consequently, activities such as Final Year Brethren (FYB), Cultural Association celebration, Signing out celebration, Departmental Association celebration, and Faculty Association celebration, Awareness or any related festive events are no longer permitted during this period.”

LAUTECH student shot dead during sign-out party

Recall that a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, was tragically shot dead during a sign-out party.

The victim, Babalola Marvelous Ishola, was found lifeless by the roadside on Wednesday evening.

Police have arrested sixteen suspects and launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

YabaTech student shot dead in suspected cult attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Yaba College of Technology student was shot dead near the institution’s back gate shortly after finishing his exams, in a suspected cult-related attack.

Police confirmed the killing and said seven suspects have been arrested, with ammunition and charms recovered from the scene.

The incident adds to a recent wave of cult violence in Lagos, including other killings in Ebute Metta and Idimu.

Source: Legit.ng