The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have lost significant goodwill in the North ahead of the 2027 elections, citing widespread voter disillusionment.

ACF spokesperson Prof. Tukur Mohammed-Baba criticised Nigeria’s political class for failing to address insecurity and economic hardship, describing current leadership and opposition figures as lacking clear policy direction.

He warned that worsening insecurity and economic pressure are pushing communities towards self-help, stressing that voters will ultimately demand credible alternatives rather than political sentiment in 2027.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared that President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party figure Peter Obi no longer command the confidence of many voters in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a television interview on Monday, the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Mohammed-Baba, said the region had become increasingly disillusioned with the country’s political leadership.

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He argued that Nigerians were facing worsening insecurity and economic hardship, while political actors continued to offer little in terms of practical solutions.

“The average northern voter is disillusioned and has been for a long time,” he said.

Criticism of national leadership and opposition figures

Mohammed-Baba said the current administration had failed to meet expectations, particularly on security and economic stability.

“The impact of his policies on the economy and especially on individual lives has been highly disappointing, if not disturbing,” he said, referring to President Tinubu.

He also dismissed both Atiku and Obi as viable alternatives, questioning their policy direction and political consistency.

“I don’t see anything from him that presents an alternative apart from saying this government has failed. Where is the beef?” he said of Atiku Abubakar.

On Obi, he said shifting political alliances had weakened trust in his candidacy among northern voters.

Call for credible solutions ahead of 2027

The ACF spokesman warned that insecurity and economic hardship were pushing communities towards self-help, describing it as a dangerous trend.

He also noted that no single region could determine Nigeria’s presidential outcome alone, stressing that voters would ultimately focus on credible leadership rather than political sentiment.

“Is there anybody offering an alternative now? I don’t see anything,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng