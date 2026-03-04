Former Nigerian President Obasanjo dismisses death rumours as baseless and malicious

Obasanjo celebrates his upcoming 89th birthday amidst misinformation about his health

The elder statesman vows that God has more plans for him beyond his 89th year

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has rubbished the rumour of his death in an article circulating on social media.

Obasanjo described those behind the article about his death as “never-do-well.”

The elder statesman’s rumoured death was captured in an unnamed article’s headnote: “LISTEN AND READ FORMER PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO; LATEST MEMOIRS. (This is devoid of Obasanjo’s normal day-to-day jibes; no accusations, no abuses; it’s just like a final memoir about life).”

As reported by Daily Trust, in the article, Obasanjo was presented as an 84-year-old man, whereas he clocks 89 on Thursday, on March 5, 2026.

Obasanjo said God has assured him of longevity and the wherewithal to achieve it.

He insisted that those who wish otherwise “are going to be dealt with by God Himself.”

He stated this while reacting to his 89th birthday colloquium in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“For my final note in this address, I want to point your attention to the work of some never-do-well. They publish and circulate a fake paper credited to me, claiming that I am writing and giving notice of my death, pafuka.

“That is their wish and surely not God’s wish for me. God has assured me that He has more for me to do on earth, and He has given me the wherewithal to do it. And those who wish otherwise are going to be dealt with by God Himself. I dey kampe as usual. God bless.”

Obasanjo Opens Up on Having Children

Obasanjo discussed the ongoing legacy of children and family continuity.

He emphasised the societal importance of child protection and development.

The former president's beach outing sparked varied reactions from Nigerians.

Read more stories on Olusegun Obasanjo:

Olusegun Obasanjo mentions major regret

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo refuted rumours of his death, voicing concern over the motives of those spreading such claims.

Speaking at the commissioning of a road in Osun state, Obasanjo revealed that an ally informed him about the rumours, prompting him to check social media to verify the claims.

The former president stated that he had to share the news with family and friends and wondered why anyone would wish him death.

Source: Legit.ng