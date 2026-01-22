Former President Olusegun Obasanjo discusses the ongoing legacy of children and family continuity

He emphasises the societal importance of child protection and development

The former president's beach outing sparks varied reactions from Nigerians

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has explained the reason he cannot stop having children. The octogenarian explained that though he no longer fathers children, the ones he had are now adults who have continued the cycle through grandchildren and future generations.

The former president maintained that the well-being and protection of children remain a lifelong and collective responsibility because of the continuity of generations.

Olusegun Obasanjo speaks on the importance of children Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that Obasanjo made the comment while hosting the leaders of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), which was led by its president, Ekanem Ekure. The former president hosted PAN at his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo speaks on procreation

The former president noted that his children and grandchildren are still having children, so he would not stop having children.

His statement reads in part:

"When I stopped, my children would not stop, and when my children stopped, my grandchildren would not stop, and the cycle continues.”

According to Obasanjo, the children are the bedrock of a society; thus, there is a need for a greater commitment to their development, care and survival. He added that a nation's future depends on how the children in such a country are protected today.

The former president then praised the paediatricians for their important role in safeguarding the lives of the children and described the profession as a demanding and unique medical speciality.

Obasanjo spotted with children at the beach

Later in the day, the former president was spotted at the Suntan Beach, Badagry, Lagos. Pictures of him shared on social media showed he was with some close allies and children. The development has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Omo Obalufon accused the former president:

"That might be one of the lands he stole in that place, the same way he stole Nigeria's Operation Feed The Nation Farm and converted it to Obasanjo Farm! The project is a federal government and the staff were being paid by the Fed. Govt until fPMB stopped it."

Olusegun Obasanjo says he will continue to have children Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Azure Dad claimed:

"This baba gets one massive amount of land along that road back, almost stretches to the Seme border."

Kehinde Alabi explained why Obasanjo chose the beach:

"You won’t see him in Igbo land (eim papa side) to chill, it’s this southwest he refuses to developed he’s only assured peace of mind."

Kelvin said his father dreamed of meeting Obasanjo in person:

"One of my dad's dreams is to meet OBJ in person. I hope to make this come through for his next birthday."

See the pictures of the former president at the beach on X here:

Obasanjo speaks on foreign invasion of Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has condemned the federal government over the state of insecurity in the country.

Obasanjo neither condemned nor supported the US President Donald Trump's threat to launch a military operation in Nigeria.

However, the former president defended those calling for a foreign invasion in Nigeria to stop the insecurity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng