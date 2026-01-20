Obasanjo Meets IBB Behind Closed Doors amid 2027 Speculations
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo held a closed-door meeting with ex-military ruler Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger State
- Sources said the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, may be linked to national political issues and early 2027 election manoeuvres
- The visit comes amid reports linking Obasanjo and Babangida to opposition coalition talks involving Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso
Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria
Minna, Niger state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday held a closed-door meeting with former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), at his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.
The visit has sparked fresh political speculation amid growing manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 general election.
Obasanjo arrived in Minna via the Ahmed Bola Tinubu International Airport and was received by protocol officials from the Niger State Government House.
He proceeded directly to Babangida’s residence, where the two elder statesmen reportedly met behind closed doors for about 30 minutes.
Sources told Daily Trust that Obasanjo returned to the airport shortly after the meeting, without addressing journalists.
More details to follow...
