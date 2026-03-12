The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee dismissed a petition alleging professional misconduct against Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu

The Parliamentary Advocacy Network praised the ruling and described it as a defence of due process and professional standards

PAN warned Abia-based groups against using petitions and social media campaigns to target political leaders

A leading parliamentary pressure group has welcomed the decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee to dismiss allegations against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, describing the verdict as a victory for due process and professional integrity.

The petition, filed by a private legal practitioner, alleged that Kalu violated professional rules by undergoing National Youth Service Corps and attending the Nigerian Law School at the same time.

The LPDC rejected the claims, ruling that “no prima facie case is established” and holding that there was no basis to invite or distract the Deputy Speaker over the matter.

Group praises legal panel decision

Reacting to the ruling, the Parliamentary Advocacy Network said the committee acted responsibly by refusing to entertain what it described as a baseless petition.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its National Coordinator, Anderson Osiebe, the group commended the panel for handling the case with professionalism.

“The Panel deserves commendations, for not indulging the traducers and blackmailers of the Deputy Speaker, whose ulterior motive was to distract a fine Lawmaker who is making Nigeria proud internationally,” the statement said.

It added that the conduct of the committee reflected patriotism and respect for institutional standards.

The group also expressed concern over what it described as a sustained attempt by political actors to tarnish the image of senior public officials through social media campaigns and petitions that lack substance.

Warning to Abia-based groups

PAN cautioned a group known as Abia Patriots and others promoting the allegations to desist from what it termed blackmail and distraction.

According to the statement, political stakeholders in Abia State should instead take pride in Kalu’s position as the highest-ranking elected official from the South East.

Osiebe said the Deputy Speaker enjoys wide respect within and outside Nigeria for his legislative work and leadership profile. He described repeated attacks against Kalu as unnecessary and damaging, particularly when they originate from within his home state.

The group further alleged that Abia Patriots functions primarily as a political support platform with a pattern of promoting the state governor while attacking the Deputy Speaker. It urged members of the group to channel their energies into productive activities that would contribute to state development rather than political mudslinging.

