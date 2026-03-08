NIDCOM's Abike Dabiri Demands Immediate Release of 42 Nigerians Detained in Mozambique

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has demanded for the immediate release of 42 Nigerians arrested in Mozambique without any allegation.

Dabiri-Erewa said it is distasteful for Nigerians to be allegedly arrested without any offenses levelled against them.

“According to reports, the Nigerians were specifically singled out and arrested at a spare parts market, out of all the traders and individuals present in the market without any allegations or explanations on why they were detained.”

The NIDCOM boss said the specific round up of only Nigerians depicts a xenophobic attack on the country’s citizens.

She disclosed that the arrested Nigerians have been confirmed to be legal residents.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun and shared by NIDCOM X handle @nidcom_gov, on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Dabike said the Attorney General is reportedly not aware of any charges against the arrested Nigerians.

She urged the authorities to arraign and charge the arrested Nigerians before a court of law if they run foul of the law.

Dabiri-Erewa therefore urged the Mozambican authorities to immediately release the arrested Nigerians or let the law take its course.

“They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen, and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention.”

The former federal lawmaker lamented that soemof the arrested Nigerians have fallen sick and in need of medical attention after they were beaten and their personal belongings stolen.

