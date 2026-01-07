Olusegun Mathew Obasanjo has claimed that the CIA funded an NLC faction during his presidency in 1999

The former Nigerian leader explained that, at one point, rival labour organisations were receiving funding from the Soviet Union’s KGB and the United States’ CIA

Obasanjo, vocal on Nigeria’s socio-political affairs, argued that the foreign agencies’ influence undermined the African nation’s sovereignty

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that when he took over government in 1999, a faction of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was being funded by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Legit.ng reports that the CIA is the primary foreign intelligence service of the United States (US) government, responsible for collecting, analysing, and disseminating intelligence on foreign countries and global threats to protect national security, operating abroad without domestic law enforcement powers.

'CIA backed NLC faction,' Obasanjo speaks

As reported by Daily Trust, Obasanjo spoke on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja during the 85th birthday celebration and book presentation honouring Hassan Summonu, a former NLC president.

The former Nigerian leader said the event allowed him to reflect on his decision to reform the country’s labour movement and establish an independent, nationally controlled workers’ union. He recalled that before the reforms, the country’s two dominant labour centres were allegedly receiving funding from foreign intelligence agencies, dating back to the Cold War era.

According to Obasanjo, one of the unions was backed by the Soviet-era Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti (KGB), while the other received support from the CIA. He said this situation prompted him to initiate reforms aimed at creating a single Nigerian labour movement that would be organised, funded, and controlled internally.

Guardian quoted Obasanjo as saying:

“I have a few stories to tell about him, which I believe I should tell, because I may not have any other occasion to tell them. Hassan, do you remember when Goodluck was leading one of the two major labour unions?

“These two labour organisations are Nigerian labour organisations, but they were not being financed or funded by Nigeria. I don’t know if you know that, but that was the reality.

“One was being financed by the KGB. That is the truth. And the other one was being financed by CIA. I think Hassan belonged to the one being financed by the KGB."

He added:

“And then I came on the scene. I needed for Nigeria, a Nigerian labour union, organised by Nigeria, controlled by Nigeria, financed by Nigeria. So I decided there was going to be a labour union reform. And I think the man I put in charge is Justice Adebiyi."

Obasanjo lauds past NLC leadership achievements

Furthermore, Obasanjo explained that the said judge was appointed 'to lead the reform process,' which ultimately resulted in the establishment of the Nigeria Labour Congress as the unified national labour body.

Following the creation of the congress, Summonu became its first elected leader.

At the event, Obasanjo praised Summonu for strengthening labour leadership in Nigeria and expanding its influence across Africa and globally.

