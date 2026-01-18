Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has reportedly proposed an alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for the 2027 elections

Sources say Obi and Kwankwaso have formed a joint committee to strategise for the alliance under the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Kwankwaso, a former senator and governor, had stated that he is open to working with any top candidate as vice president

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly proposed a Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Obi and Kwankwaso were the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively, in the 2023 election. While Obi came third, Kwankwaso emerged fourth.

Obi is presently a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party he officially joined in December 2025.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, January 18, 2026, the proposed alliance between Obi and Kwankwaso has already reached an advanced stage. Sources indicate that both Obi and Kwankwaso have jointly set up a committee to actualise the joint ticket under the ADC.

Recall that Obasanjo openly campaigned for Obi in 2023, mobilising support for him nationwide against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, now President Bola Tinubu.

According to an ADC official, Obasanjo not only approved Obi’s defection to the party but also encouraged him to work with Kwankwaso.

Obasanjo initiates Obi-Kwankwaso alliance

Although Kwankwaso has yet to join the ADC, the proposed alliance with Obi has already begun, reportedly initiated by Obasanjo. A top ADC source also revealed that the former president has been connecting Obi with northern power brokers to ensure the success of the alliance.

The party official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“We are aware of the alliance, though Kwankwaso is not in our party yet. Former President Obasanjo is the one who connected the two of them (Obi and Kwankwaso), and he is committed to their alliance.

“The former president believes in Obi and has been speaking with some northern leaders on the need for them to see reason in the alliance."

Similarly, a leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement confirmed Obasanjo’s involvement in the proposed alliance, revealing that the former president was the one who initiated the idea.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

“The former president is involved. In fact, he mooted the idea, and we are happy to be on track."

Legit.ng gathered that a committee had been put in place by both Obi and Kwankwaso to galvanise support within the ADC for the proposed joint ticket.

Committee formed for Obi-Kwankwaso alliance

A credible source in Obi’s camp disclosed that the committee was set up about a month ago with a mandate to strategise on how to achieve the joint ticket.

The source said:

“We’re no longer at the talking stage; we have moved ahead. A committee has been set up for the alliance and things are taking shape."

Confirming the move, Magaji Ibrahim (SAN), the national legal adviser of the NNPP, said Kwankwaso was ready to work with Obi either as president or vice president (VP).

Ibrahim said:

“There is ongoing discussion between Kwankwaso and Obi."

Earlier in January, Kwankwaso expressed his readiness to accept a VP role.

He said he would only consider defecting from the NNPP to another political party if he was offered the presidential or VP ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement leader said his supporters, built for several years, would not accept a move that does not guarantee him one of the top two positions in the 2027 elections.

ADC chieftain favours Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ADC chieftain, Sylvester Edet Okon, claimed that Obi will clinch the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

Okon urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step down for Obi, citing the turn of the presidency for the South.

