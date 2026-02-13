Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, commended Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, for recognising and maximising economic opportunities

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Olugbenga Agboola, popularly known as GB, for his ability to identify and maximise economic opportunities, describing Flutterwave as Africa’s largest and most influential fintech company.

Obasanjo made the remarks in Lagos while delivering a speech at Flutterwave’s 10th-anniversary gala, an event marking a decade of growth in digital financial services.

Gala brings together political, business and cultural leaders

The inaugural gala night, held at The Delborough Lagos, attracted prominent political figures, senior business executives and cultural icons, all gathered to celebrate Flutterwave’s journey and its impact on financial technology across Africa.

In his address, Obasanjo highlighted the importance of recognising and acting on opportunity as a defining factor in entrepreneurial success, noting that Agboola exemplified this quality.

“Many people don’t get that type of opportunity,” Obasanjo said, stressing that the difference between progress and stagnation often lies in the ability to understand and seize emerging prospects.

Telecoms reforms cited as foundation for tech growth

The former president also reflected on Nigeria’s economic evolution, linking part of Flutterwave’s success to reforms introduced during his administration, particularly in the telecommunications sector.

He recalled how the auctioning of GSM licences under his leadership not only generated significant revenue for the country but also laid the foundation for the expansion of information and communications technology, which later enabled fintech and other digital ventures to thrive.

From payments challenge to continental fintech leader

Obasanjo concluded by applauding Agboola’s entrepreneurial drive and Flutterwave’s transformation from a company focused on solving basic cross-border payment challenges into a dominant fintech force on the continent.

He noted that Agboola’s approach to innovation demonstrated how African technology companies can grow to compete on a global scale when opportunity is matched with vision and execution.

Flutterwave's recent strategic developments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Flutterwave acquired Nigerian open banking startup Mono. The acquisition, widely celebrated in the fintech sector, expanded Flutterwave’s offerings in financial data access, identity verification and bank-to-bank payments.

The deal represented one of the notable exits in Nigeria’s fintech sector and added to Flutterwave’s financial infrastructure capabilities.

