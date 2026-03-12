A Nigerian teacher has expressed concern for children of this generation after assessing the content they consume

In a now-viral video, the teacher disclosed that she had asked JSS2 students to write down what they watch on their television and phones

However, while reading their answers, she was disappointed, and she shared their responses with her followers on TikTok

A Nigerian teacher conducted an open exercise on her students and became worried about the the content consumed by the JSS 2 students.

The educator's assessment of what her pupils watch on television and their mobile devices left her worried about the direction of their interests.

Teacher expresses disapproval over the kinds of contents her students consume. Photo credit: @halimatinspires/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Teacher airs out her concern about JSS2 students

Identified as @halimatinspires on TikTok, the teacher shared her experience with her followers, revealing the kinds of programmes and shows that captivated her JSS2 students.

Her inquiry aimed to gauge the viewing habits of her pupils, but the responses she received painted a disappointing picture.

The students' answers listed several shows, cartoons, and movies, many of which seemed to lack educational value.

The list included popular children's cartoons, action movies, and even some adult-oriented content, leaving the teacher disappointed and concerned about the impact on their attitudes towards learning.

Her findings made her so concerned about the viewing habits of teenagers, which had been discussed in a podcast she had listened to.

She lamented the death of wholesome, educational content for children, recalling shows from her own childhood that had been both entertaining and enriching.

Speaking further, she pleaded for more awareness about the issue, emphasising the need for a change in the kind of content available to young viewers.

She also questioned the disappearance of shows that had once captivated and educated children, leaving a void that seemed to be filled with less desirable alternatives.

Teacher shares the kinds of contents her students consume on TV and phones. Photo credit: @halimatinspires/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"I asked my JSS2 students to write out what they watch on their TV and phones. I'm actually concerned because of the kind of things we see at school, the students' attitude towards learning. I was once listening to a podcast and they were really concerned with what do teenagers watch.

"So I asked JSS2 students. One wrote Sofia the first, PJ Masks power rangers, Yoruba movies, Potiphar, Diana verdict. Another one wrote Nneka the beauty serpent, love is true, hurt by a sister, super kites. Another one said fast and furious, all of us are dead, the deadline, Yoruba Sunday service. Another one wrote News channels like your View, TVC news. Another one said Super man, super mario, tom and jerry, zee world.

"I'll have to stop here now. We really need to do something. I know we personally can't do something about this but maybe creating awareness can help. At this point, I've screamed a whole lot and I don't want to scream again. It's sad that even I don't know of kids show anymore. Back then, there used to be educative kids shows like Cowbell competition, KKB show. There were very interesting things to watch back then but what happened? Where did they all go to? Those were the things we were always anticipating to watch."

Reactions as a teacher expresses concern for students

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Threadworks_by_rayo said:

"I’m surprised we all left Maurice Sam TV and kept addressing Koleosho, MS TV for J.S.S 2 student."

@DavidWrites said:

"Education in the country is really declining. Their attitude towards learning is nothing to write home about. We need to find out what show or series is 'Koleosho' cus almost of the students are watching it. Sigh!"

@waanngg said:

"Couples of days ago, my 6 years son and his little sis 3 saw a flyer of koleosho then the sis started shouting koleosho o like omo in my head I'm like will you keep quiet."

@_dukes_vogue said:

"Pls ma how we I go about the Darzsel you mentioned ma I have a son of 9 and 6 years old and they do watch Koleoso too pls don’t blame me ooo am trying my best they do watch cartoon show too."

@May_ream reacted:

"When I was in JSS class, my life revolved around Nickelodeon and Disney Junior. Zee World was strictly for when nobody was around because, according to my elder brother, it wouldn’t help my IQ develop."

@RHO added:

"Student are what we shaped, there was an exercise to name of actress in CCA and I was surprised when most of them were naming characters from koleosho ( basic 5 students) The question goes thus: "should movies like koleosho be banned at home".

See the post below:

Government school teacher sheds tears over student's remark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian teacher shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok narrating her recent experience with one of her male students.

In a video, the government school teacher narrated how the student criticised her appearance unprovoked.

Source: Legit.ng