Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has debunked the rumour that he was dead, expressing worries that some people wanted him to die

The former president, at the commissioning of a road in Osun state, said he was informed of the report by an ally, promoting him to visit social media to verify

Obasanjo then disclosed that he had to share the news with family and friends and wondered why anyone would wish him death

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has debunked rumours of his death, stating that he woke up to false reports on social media claiming he had passed away. Speaking at the commissioning of the Old-Garage-Oke-Fia-Lameco road in Osun State, Obasanjo expressed his disappointment at seeing people wish him dead. He revealed that a close ally had informed him of the death rumours, prompting him to check social media, where he confirmed the false reports.

The former president said he shared the news with his family and friends, wondering why anyone would wish him harm. He stated that those who wish him dead may have their wish, but it will not come to pass. The former president also warned that those who think ill of him will not escape tragedy.

Obasanjo commends Governor Adeleke

The Guardian reported that Obasanjo commended Governor Ademola Adeleke during his speech for his exceptional performance in Osun State and predicted that his second term would be assured.

Obasanjo's appearance at the event was a testament to his good health, despite the false rumours circulating on social media. He said that comments were a clear indication that he remains committed to the well-being of Nigerians, even in his retirement.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time Obasanjo has been the subject of death rumours. In September 2023, a viral video claimed that he had passed away, but his spokesperson quickly debunked the rumour. Obasanjo has also spoken about how Nigerians can say whatever they like about him after his death, showing that he is not bothered by rumours and speculation about his mortality.

