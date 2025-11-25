“What I Wanted To Do To Obasanjo Over Remark During Birthday”: Fayose Explains in Trending Video
- Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has lashed out at former President Olusegun Obasanjo
- Fayose insisted that his appreciation text to Obasanjo after the birthday celebration was not harsh but well deserved
- Legit.ng reports that Obasanjo described Fayose and his wife as irresponsible individuals, who were not well brought up
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said he felt like hitting former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s head with a mic during his 65th birthday.
Speaking during his closing remarks, Obasanjo said to Fayose:
“You are not the best of my political children, you are not. “But you have made achievements that must not be ignored.”
Fayose said he never wanted to invite Obasanjo to his birthday celebration.
He said he visited Obasanjo with his wife and children after he got his number from Osita to make peace and let the past be.
The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this during an interview with AF24NEWS on YouTube.
His aborted reconciliation with Olusegun Obasanjo after years of hostility.
“I was enraged. I feel like taking the mic from Obasanjo that day and hitting it on his head. But to show maturity not by age, and the love I have for my guests and the presence of the vice president, I just kept my cool. You know nobody will do that naturally and get away.”
Speaking further, he said he composed a well-detailed text and sent it to Obasanjo, stating that he agreed who the person who said the former president ought to be in the zoo.
Fayose insisted that his text message to Obasanjo was not harsh, following the way and manner the former president spoke to him and his wife.
Obasanjo fires back at Fayose over controversial message
Obasanjo replied to the ex-governor of Ekiti, who earlier sent him a controversial thank-you message.
Obasanjo, on Saturday, November 15, attended the 65th birthday party of Fayose, an event where the former president recalled his bad days with the ex-governor.
In his thank-you message to the ex-governor, Fayose said Obasanjo belonged to the zoo, a clear response to Obasanjo's outburst at the birthday party.
Isaac Fayose drags ex-governor Fayose
Legit.ng also reported that Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of the former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, accused the ex-governor of betraying the family.
“They gave Nnamdi Kanu N50bn like Sunday Igboho”: Portable alleges, speaks on IPOB head's sentencing
The young Fayose also claimed that the former governor betrayed their mother and everyone who helped him to power and fame.
Isaac Fayose also alleged that the former governor betrayed the PDP and urged him to enter a new phase of trustworthiness as he clocked 65.
Source: Legit.ng
