Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of alleged potential dangers within the Presidential Villa

The outspoken Lagos-based cleric advised vigilance against external aggression and counselled the military to always stay prepared

Primate Ayodele cautioned President Tinubu on American relations, urging careful consideration of agreements

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of potential danger within the Presidential Villa.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric cautioned the president to tread carefully, saying he foresees challenges ahead.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of potential threats within the presidential villa. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele expresses hope for Tinubu’s safety

Ayodele urged President Tinubu to be vigilant against possible external aggression from individuals opposed to his continued stay in power. He also called on General Olufemi Oluyede, the chief of defence staff (CDS), and other security agencies to remain on high alert to prevent any such threat.

He said:

“There is danger in the presidential villa. The president must be very careful of the people working closely with him. He needs to watch his steps carefully. I see danger ahead. I am warning as the spirit of God led me, this is not to scare anybody, but to caution the president.”

Ayodele added:

“Nigeria must also be careful of external aggression; let the DSS and the security agencies be careful and be prepared. The military must also work tirelessly to prevent external interference. I don’t know where it is coming from, but they shouldn’t take it for granted.”

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele’s warning comes amid a notable rebuttal from the presidency.

On Sunday, March 1, the presidency dismissed as false a viral report claiming that an unnamed chef at the State House, Abuja, had been arrested over an alleged plot to poison Tinubu. The denial, issued by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, was shared alongside the circulating video on his verified X account, with Onanuga describing its contents as entirely false.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that the Donald Trump-led United States (US) may be deceiving President Bola Tinubu's government. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

'US deceiving you' - Ayodele to Tinubu

Furthermore, in his message, Primate Ayodele cautioned President Tinubu to be wary of his relationship with the United States (US) government, warning that it may not ultimately benefit the West African nation. He advised President Tinubu to carefully consider any agreements or promises he makes, so they do not later have adverse consequences for him or the country as a whole.

He said:

“America isn’t your friend, don’t be desperate about them, they are not ready to work with you, that is the truth, some people are destroying your work, and you have not identified them. They are only deceiving you.”

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng