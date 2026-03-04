OAP Dotun has publicly defended Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold against ongoing online criticism and bullying linked to a social media controversy involving his wife Simi's old tweets

The on-air personality praised Adekunle Gold's contributions to Nigerian music, highlighting his classic albums and impressive performances

Dotun questioned the need for disrespect, asking what the musician had done wrong to deserve the slander and extreme bullying he has been receiving online

Media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has spoken out strongly against the online bullying of Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold.

The radio host made his comments after old tweets from Adekunle Gold’s wife, singer Simi, resurfaced and sparked massive negative reactions on social media.

Dotun urged fans to stop dragging the singer and instead recognise his achievements in Nigerian music.

He highlighted Adekunle Gold’s impact on the industry, pointing to his classic albums and memorable performances, including shutting down the National Theatre.

OAP Dotun described the singer’s artistry as untouched and insisted that his work and personal life deserve respect.

His post reads in part:

“I think it’s time for you guys to leave AG alone. He gave us classic albums, this guy shut down a whole national theatre; an amazing performer, his craft is exceptionally untouched. I see the most despicable comments about him and his family. Mehn it’s enough. I believe if ......”

Check out OAP Dotun's post below:

In another post, Dotun stressed that Adekunle Gold is legendary and has proven himself over time.

He stated that the singer has done nothing wrong to deserve disrespect and questioned the motive behind the attacks.

Check out his post below:

Netizens react to OAP Dotun's defence of Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@kimoranky said:

"You are just bringing back the dragging. AG himself ignored them, why do you have to address it? So they can start dragging him again? Or do you think you telling them to leave him alone will make them do that?"

@godofscents commented:

"AG's craft is unmatched, his latest album proved how artistic he is with his sound, a big fan I am but when it comes to him as a person well I guess he has a lot to work on. Great guy anyways."

@DaddyGerrard8 wrote:

"......there is something called FAIRNESS and FIRMNESS. That you choose to tag it something else doesn't make it the truth. This is another reason why when you mention D'banj in your personal matters, people close to him or who is thinking as you are now......will jump out."

@MosesMustified reacted:

"He's no different than others on this app, I understand you standing up for him boss. I remember how you were also criticized on here just for complaining about your kids. Please allow people act as foooooolish as they choose to. las las everyone go dey alright, peace."

@nd_tunes said:

"A man putting his house in order is primary before any shutting down of national theater...He should man up."

