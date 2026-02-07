Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former senator made the declaration on Saturday during an interactive programme on Eagle7 Sports Radio 103.7FM, hosted by Nigerian football legend, Segun Odegbami.

Her announcement marks a major return to active politics after about 15 years away from the political scene.

Return to politics after years in academia

Daily Trust had earlier reported that Prof. Obasanjo recently rejoined the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sources confirmed that she participated in the APC e-registration exercise at Ibogun, Ward 11, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, formally sealing her membership of the ruling party.

Prof. Obasanjo previously represented Ogun Central Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011 and also served as Commissioner for Health in Ogun State.

She lost her re-election bid in 2011 to Senator Gbenga Obadara of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Following her defeat, she relocated to the United States, where she pursued an academic career and rose to the rank of professor in epidemiology.

Supporters pressured me to return, says Obasanjo

Speaking during the radio interview, the former lawmaker said her decision to return to politics was driven by sustained pressure from supporters.

“As I told you, a group of people who I did not bring together and did not form have been working for about two years now.

“They started talking to me about a year ago, saying, ‘We think you are the best candidate. We want you back," she said.

She said the encouragement convinced her to re-enter politics and seek higher responsibility.

Why APC became my choice

Prof. Obasanjo explained that returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where she last contested, was not an option due to what she described as internal turmoil.

She disclosed that although the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was considered, the party was not yet fully organised.

“The people who reached out to me and worked for my return are now in the APC,” she said.

“I made wide consultations before deciding, and I think APC is my natural home. I don’t have animosity towards anyone in the party, and I feel comfortable with the actors I know there.”

She added that she felt more confident and at ease in the APC than in other political parties.

Only governorship ambition on the table

Prof. Obasanjo made it clear that she is not interested in returning to the Senate or taking up any appointive position.

“I’m not going to be a commissioner, and I’m not going back to the Senate,” she said.

“The only thing I’ll come back to do is the governorship. And we have started that journey. We are going to see it through.”

She described her ambition as serious and deliberate, signalling the start of what is expected to be a keenly contested race for the Ogun State governorship in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng