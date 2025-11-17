Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has replied to the ex-governor of Ekiti, who earlier sent him a controversial thank-you message

Obasanjo, on Saturday, November 15, attended the 65th birthday party of Fayose, an event where the former president recalled his bad days with the ex-governor

In his thank-you message to the ex-governor, Fayose said Obasanjo belonged to the zoo, a clear response to Obasanjo's outburst at the birthday party

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has replied to the controversial "thank you" message that the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, sent to him for attending his 65th birthday celebration on Saturday, November 15.

Kehinde Akinyemi, the special assistant to the former president, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 17, disclosed that Obasanjo received the "thank you" message via SMS from the ex-governor.

Olusegun Obasanjo knocks Ayodele Fayose for sending him an abusive, controversial thank-you message Photo Credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Twitter

How Fayose thanked Obasanjo

In the message, Fayose expressed gratitude to the former president, but accused him of going so low. He added that he was not surprised by the outburst of the former president, "because someone once said you are supposed to be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely, that's where you belong."

Akinyemi further explained that the "thank you" message was forwarded to the former president via SMS. Fayose said he did not reply to Obasanjo at the event because he wanted "the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are."

Fayose's message further reads in part:

"It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity, OR should I say is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry, Baba., I shall set the records straight in due course of time. Lastly, I shall appreciate it if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received it, but Dangote brought u back."

Obasanjo's response to Fayose

According to the former president's media aide, Obasanjo tacitly replied to the former governor, adding that his "thank you" message "undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable."

The former president also rejected the money sent to him by Fayose through a third party, adding that he did not even open the bag, not to mention touching it. "Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo, who brought it, and in the same bag as he brought it, unopened by me, Obj."

Obasanjo and Fayose had been longtime political enemies. The latter was the governor of Ekiti when the former was the Nigerian president. However, Fayose's tenure was cut short by a state of emergency declared by Obasanjo, who eventually sponsored his removal from office.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo blasts Ayodele Fayose Photo Credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Twitter

Fayose reveals PDP governors to join APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has listed some PDP governors who were on their way to the APC.

Fayose, who spoke in an interview on Tuesday, explained that the governor of Taraba state, Agbu Kefas, has been handed over to the APC national chairman by President Bola Tinubu.

The former governor mentioned another governor from the North-Central, who will come after Kefas from the PDP to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng