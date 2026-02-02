Court Sentences Man To Death For Allegedly Killing Herdsman
- Saidu Idi has been sentenced to death for killing a herdsman in Nasarawa State in 2015
- The Nasarawa State High Court charges include armed robbery and murder, marking a significant verdict
- The Attorney-General described the judgment as a landmark decision to deter future criminal activity
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Nasarawa State - A man identified as Saidu Idi has been sentenced to death by hanging for allegedly killing a herdsman in 2015 in Nasarawa State.
Idi was arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.
A Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia discharged him on the count of criminal conspiracy, but found him guilty of armed robbery and murder.
As reported by Daily Trust, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aisha Muhammed Usman, delivered the judgement on Monday.
The Attorney-General of Nasarawa State and Commissioner for Justice, Isaac Danladi, said the victim, a herdsman, was attacked in the Kopuna area of a local government in the state.
He added that evidence showed that the killing preceded the robbery.
“The victim was first shot before he was dispossessed of his valuables and money.”
Danladi, who prosecuted the case, described the judgment as a landmark decision.
He noted that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to criminal elements.
“This is a case that has lasted for about 11 years. Both the prosecution and the defence were given the opportunity to present their cases. “At the end of the day, the court discharged the defendant on conspiracy but found him guilty of armed robbery and culpable h0micide. Judgment has now been served without fear or favour.”
Court Sentences herdsman to death by hanging
Recall that the High Court sitting in Maiduguri sentenced an 18-year-old herdsman, Adamu Mohammed, to death by hanging.
The defendant killed 19-year-old Adamu Ali during a fight in Auno, Konduga local government area of Borno State.
Justice Mohammed Maina explained the reason why the defendant's argument of self-defence cannot stand or save him from the punishment of the law.
Tragedy as herdsmen kill 10 worshippers
Legit.ng also reported that no fewer than 10 worshippers were killed by armed herdsmen at Gbagir community in Ukum local government area of Benue state.
The armed herdsmen attacked and killed the Christian worshippers on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.
It was gathered that the herdsmen ambushed worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.