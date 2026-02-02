Saidu Idi has been sentenced to death for killing a herdsman in Nasarawa State in 2015

The Nasarawa State High Court charges include armed robbery and murder, marking a significant verdict

The Attorney-General described the judgment as a landmark decision to deter future criminal activity

Nasarawa State - A man identified as Saidu Idi has been sentenced to death by hanging for allegedly killing a herdsman in 2015 in Nasarawa State.

Idi was arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.

A Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia discharged him on the count of criminal conspiracy, but found him guilty of armed robbery and murder.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aisha Muhammed Usman, delivered the judgement on Monday.

The Attorney-General of Nasarawa State and Commissioner for Justice, Isaac Danladi, said the victim, a herdsman, was attacked in the Kopuna area of a local government in the state.

He added that evidence showed that the killing preceded the robbery.

“The victim was first shot before he was dispossessed of his valuables and money.”

Danladi, who prosecuted the case, described the judgment as a landmark decision.

He noted that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to criminal elements.

“This is a case that has lasted for about 11 years. Both the prosecution and the defence were given the opportunity to present their cases. “At the end of the day, the court discharged the defendant on conspiracy but found him guilty of armed robbery and culpable h0micide. Judgment has now been served without fear or favour.”

Court Sentences herdsman to death by hanging

Recall that the High Court sitting in Maiduguri sentenced an 18-year-old herdsman, Adamu Mohammed, to death by hanging.

The defendant killed 19-year-old Adamu Ali during a fight in Auno, Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Justice Mohammed Maina explained the reason why the defendant's argument of self-defence cannot stand or save him from the punishment of the law.

