A video from Afrobeats singer Davido's gym session has gone viral following his return to social media

The highlight was a clip that captured the DMW label owner participating in a boxing session with a male trainer

The singer's return to the gym comes as he prepares for his tour set to commence towards the end of March 2026

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has returned to the gym ahead of his Europe tour scheduled to start on March 25, 2026.

In a video which he shared on his Instagram story on Wednesday, March 11, Davido was seen engaging in different physical activities.

Davido shares video from his boxing session at a gym with his trainer. Credit: davido

However, the highlight was a clip showing the singer wearing casual workout gear as he engaged in a boxing session with his trainer.

The video appeared to announce the music star's fitness comeback ahead of his tour.

Davido's return to the gym comes after he lost a close friend and socialite, Denisi. Reports indicated that Denisi passed away in Cape Town, South Africa.

Before his death, the socialite had recently tied the knot with a Zimbabwean, making the sudden development even more heartbreaking for friends and loved ones.

According to information shared inside source, Denisi had relocated to South Africa with friends in search of new opportunities and experiences.

Nigerians shares obersavtions about Davido's boxing session at a gym. Credit: davido

The video from Davido's gym session is below:

Comments about Davido's boxing session

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens taunted the Unavailable crooner over how he threw his punches. Read the comments below:

tolex_the_creator1 said:

"You see as billionaire dey throw blow 😂 if na you now you go dey loshan."

jerkchris22 commented:

"Anybody Baddest catch for ring, e go chop am like moi moi."

omoobawalex24 said:

"Why hin dey throw hand like baddie."

lankyjade_official commented:

"U done resume again… we no go rest o… obo done tire that trainer want kill obo."

homeboi6405 said:

"Osapkolo stop playing an go an drop bgedu Osapkolo we no de ur begdu again Go an drop bgedu an stop deceiving urself Shea na u claim the biggest, oya show working ABI u de fear BIG WIZZ Go an drop bgedu an stop deceiving urself diz nonsense were u de do like women, we no send you oo."

embodiment_of_grace said:

"Na that shoe I go like collect OBO with small money make I use ham start business ASAP abeg my osun state brother OBO to the world. My generous man."

undiluted181 said:

"Werey don chop burger tire see the way he dey throw hand."

