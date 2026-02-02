The Federal Government constituted a prosecution team led by the Attorney General of the Federation for the trial of nine suspects linked to the Yelwata killings in Benue State

The suspects were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a 57-count amended charge related to the June 2025 attack

The AGF assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration remained committed to justice, accountability and the protection of lives and property

The federal government has constituted a prosecution team led by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbami, SAN, for the trial of nine suspects accused of involvement in the Yelwata killings in Benue State.

The suspects were arraigned on Monday before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over their alleged roles in the attack on Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on June 13, 2025.

According to court documents, the defendants were charged by the Federal Government on a 57-count amended charge bordering on terrorism-related offences and mass killings linked to the incident, which reportedly claimed about 150 lives.

The defendants, Ado Mohammed Dono, Mohammed Saidu, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Mohammed Musa, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Saleh Mohammed and Bako Jibril, all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read in court.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, their arraignment followed what government sources described as a thorough investigation and inter-agency collaboration involving security and intelligence agencies.

In a statement issued earlier on Sunday, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was determined to ensure justice for victims of the attack.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of the lives and property of all citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution,” the AGF said.

He added that the prosecution would serve as a deterrent to those threatening national security under any guise.

