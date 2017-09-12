Free to air channels in Nigeria provide free entertainment country-wide. You can access the FTA channel anywhere, within the country, without interruptions. Unlike paid TV services, free to air channels do not have recurring subscription fees. You only pay for the equipment and installation once.

Nigeria was for the first African country to adopt television broadcasting in 1959. As a result, it has the biggest television network on the continent, with over 100 channels. Dozens of those channels are on free-to-air television stations. This article has a comprehensive free to air satellite TV channel list.

What is an FTA Channel?

FTA channels are TV content, or station one accesses without paying a subscription fee. You do not require multiple decoders because one decoder connects to numerous satellites. A satellite has many FTA channels, and the number of stations you can watch depends on the size of the dish and the direction it is pointing. You need the following things to access TV channels on an FTA satellite :

A Satellite Dish.

LNBF.

A Decoder.

Radio Frequency cables.

Although you can install them using manuals, hire a professional to help you access more channels. You can also access more free to air decoder channels in Nigeria by installing a larger dish (at least 1.8 m) with a C-band.

Frequencies of available free to air channels in Nigeria

The free to air industry is constantly evolving. For instance, CWG and SES' partnership created the premier FTA DHT platform on the ASTRA 2F satellite. The project enabled millions of households in Nigeria to access quality TV connections, including free to air channels. Check out this list of free to air channels and their frequencies in Nigeria 2022:

Free TV frequency in Nigeria

11635 V 30000-5/6 12525 V 30000-5/6 11595 V 30000-5/6 11675 H 30000-5/6 12605 V 30000 12565 H 30000-2/3 Horam TV Joy Prime Rejoice TV Label TV One HD Play+ Maranatha TV Adom TV Atinka TV SES promo Insaaniyya TV Gof TV Honi TV Joy News KFM TV PasDan TV Pio TV Excel TV Cone Plus Lion TV Galaxy TV Nazareth TV Sweet TV Paradise TV ECWA TV Cash TV (Ghana) OB TV Chief TV Quest TV High TV (Ghana) Pent TV Ice TV (Ghana) Core TV News Starr TV Zylofon TV Yes TV CACI TV GH One Philico TV DTV1 Aseda TV Prophet 1 TV Great 1 TV Ghana TV NTV (Ghana) Kantanka TV Cross TV Sagani TV Okese TV Zoe TV Power TV OK TV TV 3 (Ghana) Jericho TV Igwee TV ZTV Ghana Kiss TV Adinkra TV Precious TV Ogyaba TV BOC TV Royal TV Thunder TV Bohye TV Kessben TV Obolo TV Bohyeba TV Elijah TV Amen TV (Ghana) Atlantic TV Network Angel TV (Ghana) New Frontiers TV Second Chance TV TV Xyz Cosmopolitan TV Akwasi Awua TV Sunshine TV (Ghana

The best free to air satellite in Nigeria

Use satellites like MultiTV (Astra2F) and Amos (Eutelsat16A) to access more exciting free to air channels instead of watching paid TV channels. It would help if you had a 0.6-0.9 m or 1.8 m dish and a quality decoder to access channels from these satellites. Below is a list of free to air satellites that will increase the number of channels you access:

FTA satellite Position Frequency Symbol rate Dish size Polarization Mega Choice 29° or 30° East 11294 45000 1m H Multi TV (Astra2F) 28.2°, 28.5°, or 26° East 11595 30000 1m H Hotbird 13° East 11541 22000 3m H AFN 9° East 11804 27500 1m H Eutelsat 36° East 12245 27500 1m H Eutelsat 36B 35.9° East 11843 27500 0.9m H Intelsat 20 68.5° East 12633 16166 0.6m H Intelsat 7 68.5° East 12722 26657 0.6 m H Ses 4.8° East 12014 30000 0.6m/0.9m H NSS7 22° West 10986 30000 0.6m H ARABSAT 5C 20° East 3712 1599 1m V Eutelsat 7° East 11599 27500 0.9m H

Find the CWG platform on the ASTRA 2F satellite at 28.2° East. Star TV, ITV, EATV, Channel Ten, Star Music, France 24 English, Emmanuel TV, Star Movies +, and Sky Vision are some of the best TV channels you can access on this satellite.

Amos (ABS) also has quality TV channels like Wap TV, TVC Entertainment, Channels TV, StarMovies, and African Movie Net. Eutelsat 7A mostly consists of African channels running Nollywood film strips, while Intelsat7 satellite contains over 100 free to air Christian channels.

Free to air decoder in Nigeria

It would be best to have a decoder that is HD enabled, has a high memory capacity that supports about 3,000 channels, allows subtitles, etc. Find out more about features you should look for in a decoder from a professional. Some of the best FTA decoders are:

Strong multi-functional FTA satellite decoders.

Unique SAT Ultra HD free to air satellite decoders.

View SAT HD FTA decoders.

Power SAT 99SM free to air satellite receivers.

Digicom 9000 HD Free use decoders.

Which satellite has the most free to air channels?

Eutelsat satellite has the highest number of subscription-free channels. It hosts over 300 FAT channels in Sub-Saharan Africa and over 400 free channels across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

How do I get free to air channels in Nigeria?

Buy a satellite dish, LNBF, a decoder, radio frequency cables, and other equipment a professional will recommend. Follow the instructions on each item's manual to install them. Seek the services of an expert if you cannot install them by yourself.

How do I get free to air decoder in Nigeria?

You can buy free to air decoders from these companies:

TSTV

POWER SAT

STRONG

MULTI TV

QSAT

What is the cost of free to air decoders in Nigeria?

Free to air decoders cost N6500 to N35,000 in Nigeria.

Which decoder has the most FTA channels in Nigeria?

FTA decoders with most channels are:

Strong decoder FTA

QSAT Satellite Decoder

Power Sat 777SM Decoder

TSTV Decoder

MultiTV Decoder

There is a wide range of free to air channels in Nigeria. These free to air channels are as entertaining as paid TV services.

