Two security operatives have been killed by armed herdsmen in Udeku community, Benue State

Residents have fled as economic activities come to a halt following the deadly attack

Attacks on farmers and security operatives have surged in Benue State recently

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State- Two security operatives have been killed by suspected armed herdsmen in Udeku community, Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area, Benue State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

A community leader, Lawrence Akerigba, said scores of residents have fled the area, all economic and social activities brought to a halt.

The deceased officers were among security personnel deployed to maintain peace amid repeated herdsmen’s attacks.

As reported by The Punch, an anonymous source identified the slain officers, a soldier and a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel.

The source said the tragic incident happened when the security operatives left their post on a motorcycle to refill their cooking gas at Aga Market.

“Unfortunately, on their way back, they ran into a roadblock mounted by the Fulani militants.

“They took them unawares, opened fire, and killed them instantly.”

The NSCDC spokesperson Michael Ejelikwu, who confirmed the attack, said:

“Fulani militias attacked three security personnel attached to Operation Whirl-Stroke and killed two of them.”

Ejelikwu identified one of the deceased as CCA Tijani Idris (NSCDC S/NO: 76691), from Kaduna State Command, seconded to the Operation Whirl-Stroke Joint Taskforce.

There has been a resurgence of attacks on farmers and security operatives in Benue State Since the US airstrike on ISWAP camps in Sokoto on December 25, 2025.

Panic as armed herdsmen storm Benue communities

Recall that there was an influx of suspected armed herdsmen and a large number of cows in Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The residents have cried out for help following the return and presence of armed herdsmen in their communities.

Community members appealed to security agencies to urgently deploy additional personnel to the area.

Read more stories on herdsmen attacks:

Herdsmen kill 2, others missing in Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected armed herdsmen launched a fresh attack on the people of Mbamar community, near the railway line in the Dudu area of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The terrorists killed at least two people, injured several people, and others were declared missing after the deadly attack.

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, narrated how the armed herdsmen attacked and killed the victims.

Source: Legit.ng