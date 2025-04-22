Suspected herders have vandalised a family-owned cashew farm in Okegba village, Oriire LGA of Oyo State, destroying several trees

A cashew plantation in Okegba village, along the Ogbomoso-Igbeti road in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been destroyed by suspected herders, leaving a local farming family devastated and calling for justice.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, April 11, involved a group of herders who reportedly entered the farmland and carried out widespread vandalism of cashew trees.

The damage included broken branches, cleared sections of the orchard, and uprooted trees, pointing to a deliberate act of destruction rather than a random occurrence.

The cashew plantation, which serves as a major source of livelihood for the family, was left in disarray, with visible signs of tampering and destruction scattered across the property.

Farmer's son says attack on farm is unprovoked

The owner’s son, Abdulgafar Amoo, described the act as calculated and deeply distressing, adding that it has not only led to significant economic loss but also heightened fear and insecurity among family members.

The family says the emotional impact of the attack has been severe.

“This is more than just damage to crops — it is an attack on our stability and future,” Amoo said.

He noted that the destroyed trees had taken years to cultivate and had provided a steady, dependable source of income. Their loss, he said, cannot be easily measured or replaced.

Image of what is left of the callous attack of herders on helpless fermers in Oyo state

The incident is the latest in a series of tensions between herders and local farming communities in parts of Nigeria, often driven by land disputes, encroachment, and lack of enforcement of boundaries.

While previous clashes have sometimes escalated into violent confrontations, in this case, the destruction appears to have taken place in the absence of the farm owners.

Police allegedly compromised, doing herders' bidding

Efforts to get a response from law enforcement authorities have so far yielded little progress, prompting the family to appeal to human rights lawyers and the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria for intervention.

Amoo alleged that the inability of local police and other security outfits to decisively intervene and rein in the herders' indiscriminate malicious mischief indicates the depth of rot in Nigeria's security system.

The family is now seeking legal support to hold those responsible accountable and to prevent a recurrence.

Amoo also stressed the importance of broader public awareness, urging the media and civil society to speak up about such incidents to ensure justice is served.

He confirmed that photographic and video evidence of the vandalism had been documented and is available to aid investigations.

At the time of filing this report, no arrests have been made.

Community leaders and local authorities have been urged to engage with all parties to ensure a peaceful resolution and protection of farmlands in the area.

Residents flee Kwara homes as fight over cashew farm worsens

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a deadly communal clash over a disputed cashew farm had left at least two people dead and several others injured in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The violent confrontation, which erupted on Friday between residents of Osi and Ẹpẹ-Opin communities, has forced many locals to flee their homes.

