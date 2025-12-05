A High Court sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced an 18-year-old herdsman, Adamu Mohammed, to death by hanging

The defendant killed 19-year-old Adamu Ali during a fight in Auno, Konduga local government area of Borno State

Justice Mohammed Maina explained the reason why the defendant's argument of self-defence cannot stand or save him from the punishment of the law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - An 18-year-old herdsman, Adamu Mohammed, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing 19-year-old Adamu Ali in Borno State.

A High Court sitting in Maiduguri found Mohammed guilty of murder during a fight in Auno, Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Justice Mohammed Maina delivered the judgment that the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant struck his fellow herder on the head with a cutlass during a clash in the bush on January 19, 2025.

It was gathered that the victim was later confirmed dead at the State’s Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

As reported by Daily Truts, court records showed that although Mohammed initially pleaded guilty, the court entered a not-guilty plea because the charge carries capital punishment.

The prosecution called two witnesses and tendered exhibits, including the defendant’s extra-judicial statements and the medical report.

Mohammed admitted to engaging the deceased in a cutlass fight in both statements.

According to the defendant, he acted in self-defence, but the court dismissed the claim.

Justice Maina noted inconsistencies in his testimony and the absence of evidence showing he could not retreat or avoid the fatal blow.

Delivering his judgement, the judge held that the force used was excessive and unjustified.

The court added that the defendant’s actions met the ingredients of culpable h0micide punishable with death under Section 191(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng