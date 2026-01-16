Militia herdsmen have killed three individuals in Benue State, escalating violence in local communities

Benue State - Militia herdsmen have killed three people in separate attacks across communities in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The tragic incidents have left residents fearful and raised concerns about escalating violence.

As reported by Vanguard, local sources said one Terlumum Mpev was killed while working alone on his farm in Iordye village, Nzorov Council Ward.

Terlumum younger’s brother said that the deceased tried to stop the herdsmen from grazing cattle on his rice farm when they attacked him with machetes.

“He was just trying to protect his farm. The herders became angry, ganged up on him, and macheted him to death. His body has been evacuated for burial.

“Our people have been raising alarms over the increasing presence of herders in the area. With the high influx of herders recently, we fear more attacks are coming.”

He called on the authorities to quickly intervene to prevent more herdsmen attacks, loss of lives, and property.

Another source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the herdsmen also attacked villages like Tse Ubagi, Tse Kyundu, Yage, anad Agba

“The attackers raided shops and homes, destroying crops and livestock. People fled for their lives, leaving everything behind. The people have been urged to suspend all business and farming activities until stability returns.”

Recall that two security operatives were killed by armed herdsmen in Udeku community, Benue State.

Residents have fled as economic activities come to a halt following the deadly attack.

Attacks on farmers and security operatives have surged in Benue State recently.

Legit.ng also reported that suspected armed herdsmen kill five, including former PDP candidate Igbabe Ochi, in Benue State ambush.

Attack occurred early morning after community patrols ended, leaving residents devastated and fearful.

Local leaders urge government action as insecurity in Benue State escalates amidst ongoing violence.

