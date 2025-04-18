No fewer than 10 worshippers have bee killed by armed herdsmen at Gbagir community in Ukum local government area of Benue state

The armed herdsmen attacked and killed the Christian worshippers on Good Friday, April 18, 2025

It was gathered that the herdsmen ambushed worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ukum LGA, Benue state - Suspected armed herdsmen have killed no fewer than 10 worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ in Benue state.

The armed men ambushed worshippers on their way to church for Good Friday at Gbagir community in Ukum local government area.

Armed herdsmen kill 10 worshippers going to church on Good Friday in Benue state. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

The assailants also injured several others during the fresh deadly attack on Friday, April 18, 2025.

According to Leadership, a local identified as Tersur Iornenge said:

“The armed men stormed the community at about 6:am when members of the community were going to the church to commemorate Good Friday, shooting sporadically at anyone in sight,”

Iornenge disclosed that the corpses of the deceased are been conveyed to the palace of the traditional ruler.

The source lamented that the federal government has abandoned them.

The assailants allegedly attacked a neighbouring Community, Chito on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

“The armed men on Thursday also attacked a neighbouring Community, Chito, where they killed two farmers. They invaded our community today and killed 10 farmers on the spot including women and children.”

The source further stated that over 25 farmers sustained varying degrees of injuries and many others still missing after the attack.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mathew Abo, confirmed the attack and killings of innocent people.

Abo said five bodies were recovered and three others are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Zaki Biam.

“There is an influx of armed herders in Ukum recently and they came with a lot of cows and sheep grazing freely on peoples farms.

“The attack, which started Thursday lasted till Friday has spread to Logo and Katsina-Ala LGs although there is relative calm for now."

Plateau, Benue killings: Christian youths lament

Legit.ng also reported that Christian youth group sounded the alarm over relentless killings in Benue and Plateau states, decrying the rise in mass burials caused by attacks from armed gangs.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, led by James Paul Adama, urged the federal government to act decisively and called on civil society and international bodies to condemn the violence.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also condemned the killings, describing them as a grim reflection of Nigeria.

Plateau community buries 51 killed in fresh attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Zike community in Plateau state mourned the loss of 51 victims following a brutal attack, marking yet another tragic incident in the region.

Community leaders expressed their frustration over the recurring violence, calling for urgent action to prevent further bloodshed.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to investigate the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng