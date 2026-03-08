President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the upward review of the salaries of Nigerian military officers. This was disclosed by Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during the breaking of Ramadan fast at the presidential villa on Saturday, March 7.

General Shaibu thanked the president for the development while announcing that a similar gesture was extended to the Brigade of Guards. He then expressed the commitment and loyalty of the officers to the president, who is the Commander-In-Chief.

His statement reads in part:

"I want to most sincerely thank our indefatigable president for various approvals, for upward review of salaries of members of the Armed Forces as well as upward review of allowances of the Brigade of Guards."

Speaking at the interfaith iftar, President Tinubu assured the armed forces and Nigerians at large of the commitment of his administration to eradicate terrorism and other security threat on the peace of the country and promised an ultimate victory over the disruptive elements.

The news of the event, which was shared by Dada Olusegun, the president's special assistant on social media, has started generating comments from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

BalogunIlujogbo asked the president to visit the Navy dockyard:

"He is yet to visit a Navy dockyard; he has no firsthand information on how officers are doing, all he is getting is feedback that can be doctored. He is yet to visit Airforce command to assess our air defence capabilities. Going into 4 years of being president. Very sad!"

Ambee alleged that other security agencies are being neglected:

"That’s why things aren’t improving. The government focuses mostly on the military while neglecting other security agencies, so the military ends up carrying most of the burden and becomes overwhelmed."

Juicy_GrapeVine said the increment has been in his expectations:

"I was expecting this. Our military deserves the highest grade of remuneration possible. They have been gallant and have faced the war squarely. Families of deceased members must also be adequately compensated."

BalogunIlujogbo wanted Tinubu to emulate US President Donald Trump:

"I do not like Trump, but his country is at war, and he was at the airport to welcome dead American soldiers. These are the important things money can’t buy. The President must visit soldiers on the frontline, he must call families of slain soldiers, and attend funeral services as well!"

