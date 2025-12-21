Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - Suspected armed herdsmen have killed two people in a fresh attack on the Mbamar community, Guma local government area of Benue State.

The attack also left several people injured, while some have been declared missing.

It was gathered that the attack occurred near the railway line in the Dudu area of the LGA.

One of the deceased was identified as Ortwer Tyonum, while the second victim’s identity was yet to be officially confirmed.

As reported by Vanguard, the herdsmen attacked and killed the victims who had gone to visit their ancestral home

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said the victims were among a group of displaced persons.

“They were displaced persons who went to see their family land in Mbamar when the armed herders suddenly attacked them. Two of them were killed on the spot, some people managed to escape with injuries, while others are still missing as we speak.”

A source said the bodies of the slain victims were later evacuated by their family members.

He added that residents have lamented the lack of security presence in the area.

He also alleged that herdsmen have destroyed farmlands in Mbamar, Dudu, and surrounding villages

“There is no security here. That is why these attacks keep happening. People are afraid to go to their farms or even visit their homes.”

