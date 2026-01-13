Suspected armed herdsmen kill five, including former PDP candidate Igbabe Ochi, in Benue State ambush

Attack occurred early morning after community patrols ended, leaving residents devastated and fearful

Local leaders urge government action as insecurity in Benue State escalates amidst ongoing violence

Benue State - Suspected armed herdsmen have killed five persons including, Igbabe Ochi, a former House of Assembly candidate in Otobi community in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ochi contested for the Otukpo-Akpa State Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general election.

Armed herdsmen kill ex-House of Assembly candidate, four others in Benue State. Photo credit: @Smartwoobie001

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the deadly attack occurred at about 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

There was a failed kidnap attempt in the community on Sunday night, January 11, 2026.

As reported by premium Times, local sources said the failed kidnap incident had put residents on high alert.

Residents said community volunteers and youths were conducting patrols through the night.

A resident said that the armed herdsmen attacked the community shortly after the patrol teams withdrew around midnight.

“At about 1.30 a.m., gunmen suspected to be herdsmen stormed the community and started shooting. They killed five people and looted foodstuff and other valuables.”

The President of the Otobi Community Development Association, John Anyebe, said the herdsmen invaded the community through the railway station bridge from the Ijami area.

“They first shot one person close to the water board before heading to where Hon. Igbabe Ochi and four others were seated near the transformer junction. They opened fire on them and later looted nearby stores for food and other valuables.”

Herdsmen kill 2 security operatives in Benue

Recall that two security operatives were killed by armed herdsmen in Udeku community, Benue State.

Residents have fled as economic activities come to a halt following the deadly attack.

Attacks on farmers and security operatives have surged in Benue State recently.

Armed Herdsmen storm Benue communities

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was an influx of suspected armed herdsmen and a large number of cows in Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The residents have cried out for help following the return and presence of armed herdsmen in their communities.

Community members appealed to security agencies to urgently deploy additional personnel to the area

