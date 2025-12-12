Gunmen have attacked herders in Barikin Ladi and Jos East local government areas, rustling about 168 cattle

According to Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN), the attackers opened fire on the Fulani herders, forcing them to flee

( However, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has denied any incident of cattle rustling around the said areas

Plateau state - Gunmen on Wednesday have reportedly launched separate attacks on herders in two Plateau communities, carting away no fewer than 168 cattle in a fresh surge of insecurity across the state.

The incidents occurred in the Nding community of Fan district in Barikin Ladi LGA and Kukukah in Jos East LGA.

The chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Plateau, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, confirmed the development in a chat with Daily Trust on Thursday in Jos.

According to him, 137 cattle were rustled in the Barikin Ladi attack, while another 34 cattle were taken away in Jos East. Three of the animals later found their way home.

Babayo said the rustled livestock belonged to three herders — Alh. Wada Sale, Abdullahi Yusuf, and Alh. Talba Abubakar.

He said the herders were grazing when gunmen stormed the area and opened fire.

“They started shooting immediately. The herders escaped narrowly, but the attackers moved away with the cattle,” he said.

MACBAN: 'We informed security agencies'

Babayo added that he immediately notified security agencies, including the DSS, Operation Enduring Peace, and the police, and also reported to the Sector 4 commander.

He described the attacks as “very unfortunate,” noting that the herders were carrying out their lawful business when they were targeted.

He appealed to MACBAN members to remain calm and allow security agents to handle the situation.

Berom youths deny the rustling incident

Meanwhile, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) disputed the herders’ account, insisting that no cattle rustling took place in the Nding area.

The BYM national president, Barr. Solomon Dalyop told Daily Trust that their findings showed no such attack occurred.

He described the claim as fallacious, alleging that it could be an attempt to create tension or justify future violence.

“For years, the people of Fan have told the Fulani that there is no grazing area in the district. We were shocked to hear claims of cattle rustling. From our findings, nothing like that happened,” he said.

Army reacts

When contacted, the acting deputy director of Army Public Relations, 3 Division, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, said the division would notify the sector commander and intelligence unit for necessary action.

