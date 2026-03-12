A Nigerian businessman and CEO celebrated Bishop David O. Abioye’s 65th birthday, describing him as a leader and spiritual father

A Nigerian businessman has publicly celebrated respected cleric David O. Abioye on the occasion of his birthday.

The man, identified as Ken Giami on X, honoured the bishop with a heartfelt message, describing him as a leader and a spiritual father in his life.

Bishop Abioye, who was retired from Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) on October 18, 2024, turned 65 on Wednesday, March 11.

His new age drew congratulatory messages from followers, church members, and admirers across social media.

Businessman praises Bishop Abioye’s leadership

In his birthday message, Ken Giami applauded the cleric for his decades of dedication to Christian ministry and for the values he has demonstrated over the years.

The businessman also shared a specially designed image of Bishop Abioye from his younger years while celebrating the milestone.

Part of his message read:

“Happy Birthday, Bishop David Abioye.

Today I celebrate you as a leader and as my spiritual father.”

Giami further praised the bishop’s leadership style. He noted that Abioye had set a strong example through his life and ministry.

He added:

"I watch your life and see the standard for deep conviction. You build people with discipline and truth. Your decades of ministry show us what absolute focus looks like. You lead with character.

I pray God gives you fresh strength for this new chapter. He will reward your sacrifices with profound peace.

Happy Birthday, sir."

See the X post below:

