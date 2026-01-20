Tragic auto-crash in Edo State claims 11 lives and injures seven others

The collision involved an 18-seater bus and a truck during wrongful overtaking

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) warns against dangerous driving habits contributing to fatal accidents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Edo State - No fewer than 11 people have been killed and seven others seriously injured in a fatal auto-crash in Edo State.

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday, January 18, 2026, at the Okhuahe community along the ever-busy Benin–Agbor Road.

The road crash involved an 18-seater commercial bus travelling towards Lagos State and a truck.

As reported by Premium Times, eyewitnesses said the bus driver collided head-on with an oncoming truck after attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Cyril Mathew, said 11 people died instantly at the scene of the road crash.

Matthew added that seven other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He further said injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“The crash involved a truck and an 18-seater bus.

“The bus attempted to overtake another vehicle and, in the process, had a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

“The corpses were evacuated to the morgue, while the injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.”

The FRSC chief cautioned motorists against dangerous driving habits, particularly wrongful overtaking.

He stressed that such actions continued to claim innocent lives on the nation’s highways.

The sector commander emphasised the need for road safety following tragic accidents like the recent one.

Truck loaded with coal kills 12 bystanders on Abuja–Lokoja

Recall that a speeding truck loaded with coal lost control on the Abuja–Lokoja Highway, causing a deadly crash.

Twelve people, including children, were killed instantly, while three others sustained serious injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident and blamed dangerous driving and speeding for the tragedy.

Road accidents across Nigeria in 2025

Legit.ng also reported that road accidents in Nigeria rose sharply in the second quarter of 2025, with speed violations identified as the leading cause.

Fresh figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that fatalities and injuries remained high despite slight quarterly declines in crash numbers.

Authorities said driver behaviour and unsafe practices continued to fuel the crisis, prompting nationwide campaigns to curb reckless driving.

Source: Legit.ng