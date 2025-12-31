At least 18 people were confirmed dead in a devastating road accident along the Dutse–Kiyawa Road in Jigawa State

The crash, which involved two Golf 3 cars and a tipper truck, left two others critically injured

The tragedy came just days after another fatal accident in the state on Christmas Day that claimed 11 lives

No fewer than 18 people lost their lives, while two others sustained critical injuries, in a multiple-vehicle accident along the Dutse–Kiyawa Road in Jigawa State on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Reports indicated that the crash, which occurred around midday, involved two Golf 3 cars and a tipper truck. The tragedy came just days after another fatal accident on Christmas Day, when 11 people died and nine others were injured at Beguwa village along Sankara Road in Ringim Local Government Area.

Jigawa road accident claimed 18 lives as two Golf 3 cars and a tipper truck collided. Photo credit: Authenticvoice6/x

Source: Twitter

Eyewitness accounts of Jigawa accident

According to PUNCH, an eyewitness, Abdullahi Idris, a resident of Danmasara Quarters, described the horrific scene.

“I saw a white Golf 3 vehicle lose control, hit a streetlight and collide with another Golf 3 coming from the opposite direction. A tipper truck then crushed the two vehicles. It was horrific,” he said.

Another resident, Muhammad Ibrahim, said speeding appeared to have caused the crash.

“The vehicles were speeding when the white Golf 3 lost control. The impact was massive, and people were trapped inside. I heard screams and cries for help,” he explained.

A female eyewitness, Fatima Hassan, added that most of the victims were from Fake village in Kiyawa Local Government Area.

“I heard a loud crash and saw people running to help. The victims were mostly from Fake village. It was a terrible sight, and I’m still shaken,” she said.

Police confirm 18 deaths

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Shi’isu Adam, said the accident occurred at about 12:20pm at Danmasara Quarters along the Dutse–Kiyawa Road.

“At about 1220 hrs today, a fatal accident occurred at Danmasara Quarters, Dutse–Kiyawa Road, involving two Golf 3 vehicles and a tipper truck,” Adam stated.

He disclosed that 16 people died on the spot, while two others were confirmed dead at the hospital. Two victims were said to be receiving treatment in critical condition.

Adam provided further details, noting that the vehicles involved had registration numbers KYW 500 XA, RAN 836 XA and BUU 289 XA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that 10 males and eight females from Fa'ke village, Kiyawa LGA, were among the deceased,” he said.

Police response and investigation

Adam added that the Commissioner of Police had condoled with the affected families.

“The CP commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the injured. Efforts are ongoing to identify all the victims and notify their families,” he said.

According to him, the police had commenced an investigation into the cause of the crash.

“We urge motorists to exercise caution on our roads, especially busy routes like the Dutse–Kiyawa Road. Speeding and reckless driving are suspected factors, but investigation will determine the exact cause,” Adam explained.

He further noted that officers were deployed to clear the scene and ensure traffic safety.

“Our priority is to prevent further accidents and provide support to the affected families,” he added.

Eyewitnesses blamed speeding and reckless driving for the Jigawa multiple-vehicle accident. Photo credit: FRSC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

