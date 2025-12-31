Anthony Joshua’s exact sitting position in the Lexus before the crash has now been revealed

Witness Adeniyi Orojo told The Punch that Joshua had been seated directly behind the driver with another passenger beside him

Two of the occupants, including the person next to Joshua, tragically died on the spot of the motor accident

Witness accounts reported that Anthony Joshua had been seated behind the driver in the Lexus before the crash.

Adeniyi Orojo, who spoke to The Punch newspaper, explained:

“Joshua was seated behind the driver with another person beside him.”

“There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.”

He added:

“The passenger beside the driver and the person beside Joshua died on the spot.”

The witness added that the crash proved fatal for two of the occupants.

The witness added that the crash proved fatal for two of the occupants.

“The passenger beside the driver and the person beside Joshua died on the spot,” he said.

Joshua’s security team had reportedly been travelling in a separate vehicle behind the Lexus before the accident occurred.

Anthony Joshua accident

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was reported to have been involved in a car accident in Nigeria’s Ogun State that killed two people, according to local police. The crash occurred on Monday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, a major thoroughfare linking Ogun State to Lagos, the country’s economic centre.

Police said Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when the car he was travelling in collided with another vehicle. Photos shared on social media appeared to show the boxer being extricated from a wrecked vehicle while wincing in pain.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, stated that preliminary investigations indicated the vehicle had been “travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre” and crashed into a stationary truck parked by the side of the road.

Anthony Joshua’s career

Anthony Joshua is a British professional boxer and former two-time unified heavyweight champion, widely recognised for his power and resilience.

Joshua, born on October 15, 1989, in Watford, England, rose to prominence after winning a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division at the London 2012 Olympics. He turned professional in 2013 and quickly built a reputation for knockout victories.

In April 2016, he claimed the IBF heavyweight title by defeating Charles Martin, later unifying the WBA, IBF, and WBO beltsESPN+1. Joshua’s reign included high-profile bouts against Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz Jr., cementing his status as one of boxing’s biggest names.

Source: Legit.ng