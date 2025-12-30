The management of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) has been thrown into mourning in Gombe State

No fewer than seven journalists died in a fatal road accident along the Yola–Kumo road, after the Billiri axis

Mohammed Saddam, a member of the rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, shared more details about the accident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gombe State - At least seven journalists have lost their lives in an auto crash along the Yola–Kumo road in Gombe State.

The tragic incident occurred after the Billiri axis on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Tears as seven journalists die in a road accident in Gombe State. Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the victims were returning from the wedding ceremony of a colleague held in the Billiri LGA of the state when the accident occurred.

Some of the victims are members of staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Gombe.

As reported by TheCable, preliminary reports attributed the accident to a burst tyre on the bus conveying the journalists from the wedding ceremony.

The victims are:

Zarah Umar, manager, news, and senior special assistant to the governor in the office of the first lady;

Manu Haruna Kwami, manager of administration, NTA;

Isa Lawan, film editor, NTA

Musa Tabra, a retired news manager.

Aminu Adamu, senior driver

Adams Danladi of StarTimes,

Judith Kutus, information officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Mohammed Saddam, a member of the rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said four persons sustained injuries in the accident.

In a statement issued after the accident, he said:

“The victims were taken to Amana Clinic and General Hospital, Billiri, respectively, and later on, both the injured victims and the dead bodies were all conveyed to the specialist hospital, Gombe, on referral.”

Mourning as seven journalists killed in Gombe road accident

Source: Original

Anthony Joshua involved in road accident

Recall that heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, which killed two people.

Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries after the car carrying him collided with another vehicle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The boxer is spending his festive period in Nigeria after his return to the ring with a victory over YouTuber Jake Paul.

Accident claims lives of 7 wedding travellers

Legit.ng also reported that seven residents of Lawanti village in Gombe state tragically lost their lives in a motor accident along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway.

The victims, including children, were reportedly travelling to Maiduguri for a wedding ceremony when the crash occurred.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as a painful loss and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Source: Legit.ng