Tragedy as 7 Journalists Returning from Wedding Ceremony Die in Fatal Road Accident
- The management of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) has been thrown into mourning in Gombe State
- No fewer than seven journalists died in a fatal road accident along the Yola–Kumo road, after the Billiri axis
- Mohammed Saddam, a member of the rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, shared more details about the accident
Gombe State - At least seven journalists have lost their lives in an auto crash along the Yola–Kumo road in Gombe State.
The tragic incident occurred after the Billiri axis on Monday, December 29, 2025.
It was gathered that the victims were returning from the wedding ceremony of a colleague held in the Billiri LGA of the state when the accident occurred.
Some of the victims are members of staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Gombe.
As reported by TheCable, preliminary reports attributed the accident to a burst tyre on the bus conveying the journalists from the wedding ceremony.
The victims are:
- Zarah Umar, manager, news, and senior special assistant to the governor in the office of the first lady;
- Manu Haruna Kwami, manager of administration, NTA;
- Isa Lawan, film editor, NTA
- Musa Tabra, a retired news manager.
- Aminu Adamu, senior driver
- Adams Danladi of StarTimes,
- Judith Kutus, information officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).
Mohammed Saddam, a member of the rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said four persons sustained injuries in the accident.
In a statement issued after the accident, he said:
“The victims were taken to Amana Clinic and General Hospital, Billiri, respectively, and later on, both the injured victims and the dead bodies were all conveyed to the specialist hospital, Gombe, on referral.”
