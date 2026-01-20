Anthony Joshua’s camp was struck by tragedy after a fatal accident claimed the lives of his personal trainer and conditioning coach

The driver involved, Adeniyi Kayode, faced trial at the Sagamu Magistrate Court , where proceedings were adjourned to February 25, 2026

The case, centred on charges of dangerous and reckless driving, continued to draw attention both in Nigeria and the international boxing community

A Magistrate Court in the Sagamu area of Ogun State adjourned the trial of 46-year-old driver, Adeniyi Kayode, to February 25, 2026.

Kayode was facing charges over the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Anthony Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami.

The case was first brought before the Sagamu Magistrate Court on January 2, with Magistrate Olufunilayo Somefun presiding.

Charges against Adeniyi Kayode

According to BBC and Channels TV, Kayode was standing trial on a four-count charge under the Federal Highway Act, Cap F: 135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Ogun State. The charges included:

- Dangerous driving causing death, contrary to Section 5(1).

- Reckless and negligent driving, contrary to Section 6(1).

- Driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1).

- Driving without a valid national driver’s licence, contrary to Section 10(1).

Prosecution request for adjournment

During the hearing, prosecution counsel, Nijiwe Richard, requested an adjournment to duplicate the case file to the office of the Attorney General of Ogun State through the Department of Public Prosecution. Richard explained that the move was necessary “in the interest of justice.”

Defence counsel, Abiodun Olalekan, initially opposed the request, stating readiness to proceed with the case. However, Magistrate Somefun granted the application and adjourned the matter to February 25, 2026, for further hearing.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of ₦5,000,000 with two sureties.

Fatal accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The tragic accident occurred on December 29, 2025, along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Reports stated that the Lexus SUV carrying Anthony Joshua, his trainer Ayodele, and coach Ghami collided with a stationary truck. Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries, while Ayodele and Ghami lost their lives.

Joshua was later discharged from hospital after doctors confirmed he was clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

Funeral of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami

Following the accident, Joshua, accompanied by his mother, visited a funeral home in Lagos to pay his respects as the bodies of Ayodele and Ghami were prepared for repatriation.

The remains of the two men were flown to the United Kingdom, where a funeral prayer service was held on January 4, 2026, at the London Central Mosque.

Latif Ayodele, Joshua’s personal trainer and close confidant, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, were widely regarded as central figures in the boxer’s camp. Their sudden deaths sent shockwaves across the international boxing community, leaving fans and professionals mourning the loss of two respected figures.

