No fewer than 12 persons were reported dead and three others injured on Sunday, January 11, 2026, after a truck rammed into bystanders at Gada-Biyu village along the Abuja–Lokoja Highway.

The Federal Capital Territory Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Felix Theman, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Sunday evening.

Truck lost control and crashed into bystanders

Theman said the crash occurred at about 11:47 a.m. and involved four vehicles: an 18-seater Sharon bus, two Volkswagen Golf cars and the truck.

According to him, the truck, which was fully loaded with coal and coming from the Lokoja axis at high speed, lost control and veered off the road. It then crashed into bystanders who were waiting by the roadside to board vehicles.

Victims of the Abuja–Lokoja highway crash

Theman explained that 12 people died instantly. The victims included four adult males, two adult females, four male children and two female children. Some of those killed were residents of Gada-Biyu.

Three other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rescued to Abaji General Hospital for treatment.

The sector commander said the truck driver and his conductor fled the scene immediately after the incident, apparently to avoid mob action.

He added that the bodies of the deceased had been released to their families for burial at Gada-Biyu.

Cause of the Abuja–Lokoja highway accident

Theman attributed the accident to speeding, loss of control and dangerous driving by the truck driver.

He disclosed that the FRSC would meet with the management of the transport company involved, noting that this was the second reported crash involving the same truck along the Abuja–Lokoja Highway.

The sector commander also said the FRSC had directed its Yangoji Unit Command to ensure that motorists who park by the roadside to pick passengers at Gada-Biyu are relocated to safer locations.

