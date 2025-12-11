The student community of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau state has been thrown into mourning following a tragic road crash

At least 8 students of the federal government-owned university lost their lives in the early morning accident on Thursday, December 11, 2025

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Peter Longsan, shared more details about the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Jos, Plateau State - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in a tragic road accident.

The fatal accident occurred on Thursday, December 11, 2025, opposite Unity Bank on Zaria Road in Jos, Plateau State.

Fatal road crash kills 8 UNIJOS students in Platea State. Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Twitter

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Peter Longsan, said the crash involved a trailer and a bus carrying UNIJOS students.

As reported by The Punch, Longsan made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Longsan said seven were pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim later died in the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding and engaged in wrongful overtaking, after which the driver lost control, resulting in the crash.

“The crash involved two vehicles, a trailer, and a bus. Eleven people were on board the bus and were said to be students of the University of Jos. On arrival, seven people were suspected to be dead on the spot, and they were eventually certified dead by a doctor.

“Another victim later died in the hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. Three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. All victims were males.”

Also reacting, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Olajide Mogaji, urged motorists to avoid night trips, excessive speed, dangerous driving, driving under the influence, and driving when fatigued or unwell.

Mogaji noted that these factors are major causes of fatalities in road crashes.

“The government needs you alive and wants you to enjoy life to the fullest this festive season and beyond.”

Man dies while rushing sick father to hospital

Recall that a man rushing his ailing father to the hospital died in a tragic crash along Abuja’s Airport Road after colliding with a parked trailer.

Eyewitnesses said he was allegedly on a phone call before losing control while driving at high speed.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has evacuated the deceased and moved the father to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng