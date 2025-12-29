Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the primary causes of the crash involving world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, were due to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The FRSC said the fatal road traffic crash involved a Lexus Jeep conveying Joshua, and a stationary truck around the Sinoma area near Sagamu, Ogun State, on Monday, 29 December 2025.

FRSC says two person died in the fatal road crash involving Anthony Joshua. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria/@sunshine_ene

Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.

However, two people sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, and two others escaped unhurt.

This was disclosed in a statement FRSC issued via its X handle @FRSCNigeria.

According to the FRSC, the tragic road crash occurred at about 12 noon in the afternoon.

“Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.”

The FRSC said the injured victims were taken to the hospital for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.”

Nigerians react

@JahSeunfunmi

When are we going to start talking about stationary trucks on the highways ? Are they meant to be parked on highways? These trucks are all over our major highways whereas they should be parked in a designated parking lot. We seriously need to look into trucks on the highway.

@Ayam_cha_redd

Is all well with that particular road, as in no single pothole and the road is smooth with all the necessary road signage helping road users?

@Askforken

Stationary vehicles should NOT be parked on "high speed corridors" on the highway because they can obstruct traffic or cause accidents or worsen them.

@Adict10n

He was protected by God to be in the back seat.

