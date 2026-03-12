Emir Aminu Ado Bayero announces plans for 2026 Sallah Durbar festivities in the ancient city of Kano

The palace of the 15th Emir of Kano says traditional processions and cultural performances will feature during the approved celebrations

The first-class monarch praises security agencies for ensuring peace amid past violence over leadership disputes

Kano State - The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has notified the Kano State Police Command about preparations for the 2026 Sallah Durbar festivities in the ancient city.

The Kano emirate council said the durbar activities would be conducted from the Emir Bayero’s palace in Nasarawa, Kano.

According to the letter, the programme of activities had been approved by the emir and the Kano Emirate Council members.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Private Secretary to the emir, Abdullahi Haruna Kwaru, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Kwar explained that the approved Sallah festivities will feature traditional durbar processions, including Hawan Sallah, Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nasarawa, and Hawan Panisau, alongside other cultural performances.

The palace further stated that dates, times, venues, and other details for the durbar processions were contained in an attached schedule forwarded to security agencies for necessary guidance.

The letter revealed that Emir Bayero and members of the emirate council appreciated the cooperation of security agencies in maintaining peace and order in Kano State.

The palace also prayed for a peaceful and successful Sallah celebration across the state.

The leadership tussle between Bayero and Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 16th Emir of Kano, has forced the police to previously banned Durbar as a result of the violence.

Kano govt gives update on Emirate tussle

Recall that the Kano state government restated its intention to resolve the Emirate tussle between Lamido Sanusi and Aminu Bayero.

Commissioner Ibrahim Waiya emphasised the government's commitment to stakeholder dialogue for peace and stability.

Waiya said Governor Abba Yusuf's defection to the APC is expected to enhance collaboration with the federal government.

