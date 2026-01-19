A Lexus jeep driver fell asleep and rammed in another another vehicle, causing a collision on Third mainland bridge

Traffic is heavily affected from Adekunle towards the Island due to the accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) operatives and police evacuated vehicles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A yet-to-be identified sleepy driver of a Lexus jeep has rammed into another vehicle on the Third mainland bridge at Adeniji Intersection area of Lagos State.

The incident has affected traffic movement from Adekunle inward the Island.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said cones were placed behind for security measures with ongoing efforts to evacuate both vehicles off the location.

LASTMA made this known in a post shared via its X handle @followlastma on Monday, January 19, 2026.

It was gathered that LASTMA operatives and officers of the Nigeria Police Force have evacuated two vehicles involved in a collision

“A driver of a Lexus jeep was fast asleep while driving and ran into another vehicle on the Third mainland bridge at Adeniji Intersection.

“Cones have been well placed behind for security measures with ongoing efforts to evacuate both vehicles off the location.

“This is currently affecting traffic movement from Adekunle inward the Island.”

LASTMA uploaded a video of the accident scene with an X user urging the agency to conduct a drug and alcohol test on the sleepy driver.

Ọlánrewáju Adéníyì @ObankieNoni

"I beg you in the name of God, do a drug and alcohol test for the man that own the Lexus Thank God the accident is minimal."

Entrepreneur dies after car falls into Lagoon

Recall that a youthful woman, identified as Aisha Maikudi Ibrahim, died after her vehicle reportedly somersaulted and plunged into the Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

Family sources confirmed that Aisha, who resided in Gbagada area of Lagos state, was returning from an event in Ikoyi, where she worked as a vendor, when the accident occurred.

Aisha's family described their daughter as “a bright and ambitious entrepreneur” but condemned what they called the “commercialisation of human lives” in the failed rescue response

Source: Legit.ng